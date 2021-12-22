Submit Release
Maine DOE Certification Team Celebrates Successful 2021

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is encouraged by the volume of educator credentials the Certification Team has processed this year through pandemic working conditions for Maine’s education workforce and Maine DOE Employees.

On top of the thousands of emails and hundreds of phone calls the Certification Team responds to per week, they are also evaluating applications, multiple times in many cases as additional information is submitted, all while implementing new and updated certification regulations. Since the start of 2021, Maine DOE’s Certification Team has processed more than 21,500 initial and 10,500 renewal certifications and records checks for administrators, education specialists, education technicians, and teachers.

The team continues to expand online resources on the Maine DOE’s Certification website, be flexible in meeting the needs of the field, and invest in staff training to improve systems and advance workflow.

For more information or assistance with Maine education credentialing, contact our Certification Office at (207) 624-6603 or cert.doe@maine.gov. Please note that all Maine state offices, including the Maine Department of Education’s Certification Office, will be closed on Friday December 24th and Friday, December 30th in observance of the upcoming holidays.

