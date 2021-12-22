Luxurious Spanish Colonial Villa in Orchid Bay, Dominican Republic to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Ultra-luxury 16,500sf Spanish Colonial villa on the Atlantic Indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces 10 perfectly appointed bedroom suites and luxury spa Resort-style pool surrounded in palm trees with ocean views Wander down a 60ft cliffside to a secluded white-sand beach

Villa Castillo Del Mar will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Sebastian Rodriguez of DR Coastal Properties.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring a resort-style pool surrounded in palm trees with ocean views, Villa Castillo Del Mar will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Sebastian Rodriguez of DR Coastal Properties. Currently listed for $3.995 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price. Bidding is scheduled to be held on January 21–25 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“From the 10 perfectly appointed bedroom suites to the luxurious spa, Villa Castillo Del Mar is not lacking any incredible amenities. As my first time working with Concierge Auctions, I am looking forward to providing my local expertise while leaning onto their global database,” stated listing agent, Sebastian Rodriguez.

Discover Villa Castillo Del Mar in the Dominican town of Cabrera, where views of the Atlantic are enhanced by a coveted clifftop position 60 feet above the ocean. The ocean vistas await from the lush grounds and wide windows of this 16,500 square foot ultra-luxury Spanish Colonial estate. Established as a short-term and event rental with a private ocean-view chapel for wedding ceremonies on site, Villa Castillo Del Mar rises above in amenities and reputation. The resort-style pool just beyond the villa’s front entrance features mature palms and the ocean beyond. The dining room comfortably seats 20 as one of the countless entertaining spaces that blur the line between indoor and outdoor entertaining. With perfectly appointed accommodations for 24, guests will relax in peaceful privacy. Lastly, the steps hug the cliffside down to the secluded 600-foot beach below where the surf kisses the white sand.

Nestled between Río San Juan and Nagua, Cabrera is considered one of the most beautiful places in the entire Dominican Republic. The Atlantic stretches out beyond this north coast paradise and boasts incredible beaches to enjoy. Playa Grande, declared one of the most beautiful beaches in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, is mere minutes away. Cabrera is well-established as an ideal location for luxury vacation and short-term rentals, with countless famous luxury villas joining Villa Castillo Del Mar in offering sublime service in a picture-perfect setting. The town’s incredible natural attractions and authentic Dominican atmosphere create incomparable appeal for visitors and locals alike.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

