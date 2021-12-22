When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Local Fixe LLC of Roseburg, Oregon is recalling Classic Lasagna Sheets, Soup Noodles, Dinner Rolls, Pie Dough, Squid Ink - Fettucine, and Fresh Flour Tortillas because it may contain undeclared wheat. While any gluten-containing product can cause health problems for individuals with celiac disease and other gluten sensitivities, people who have a wheat allergy run a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product with wheat.

The following affected products were distributed in Douglas County in Oregon and were sold at a farmer’s market and direct wholesale delivery. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Recalled Product Net Wt. Packaging Lot Codes Classic Lasagna Sheets 1.0 lb. Product is frozen and packaged in brown freeze wrapping paper with an oval label with the Local Fixe logo. All lot codes 44536 and smaller Soup Noodles 8 oz Product is frozen and packaged in brown freeze wrapping paper with an oval label with the Local Fixe logo. All lot codes 44536 and smaller Dinner Rolls 1 lb. 3 oz. Product is frozen and packaged in plastic Ziploc style bag with a white label All lot codes 44536 and smaller Pie Dough 1 lb. 2 oz. Product is frozen and packaged in white freezer paper with a white label and Local Fixe logo All lot codes 44536 and smaller Squid Ink - Fettucine Range 10-15 lbs. Product is forzen and packaged in a clear plastic tote with a white label. There are 60/4 oz. servings per tote. All lot codes 44536 and smaller Fresh Flour Tortillas 1 lb. 3 oz. Product is fresh and packaged in plastic Ziploc style bag with a white label All lot codes 44536 and smaller

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing undeclared wheat or gluten were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat or gluten. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug administration and the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should contact Local Fixe for direction on disposing of the product and refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 541-580-1955, Monday-Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm PST.