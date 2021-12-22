Drive Sober This Holiday Season

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) urges motorists to get to their destinations safely by never driving drunk. This step can help ensure motorists stay safe this holiday season.

The holidays are a time for family and friends to create and share special memories. We have experienced 66 alcohol/drug-related fatalities so far this year in Wyoming. The WHP will continue its efforts to remove drunk drivers from the roads.

“Impaired driving has a devastating impact on the quality of life for those in all communities. In 2019, there were 10,142 people killed nationwide in impaired driving crashes, accounting for nearly one-third of the yearly driving fatalities,” said Wyoming Highway Patrol Captain David Wagener. “The tragedy of these deaths is felt year-round, but for many, most strongly during the holidays. The most tragic part of these deaths is that they were 100% preventable. Please do your part this holiday season to keep yourself and others protected by celebrating responsibly and planning ahead to get home unharmed as we want everyone to ring in the New Year safely.”

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicated almost 29 people each day die in alcohol-impaired vehicle crashes. In Wyoming, a driver is considered impaired with a .08 percent or above blood-alcohol content. A driver deciding to drive impaired is not only risking their lives but the lives of everyone around them. The consequences for driving impaired include fines, legal fees, driver license revocation, and even jail time.

Besides driving sober or having a designated driver, motorists can take additional steps to stay safe when traveling. They can:

· Call a taxi or ride service if they’ve been drinking.

· Ensure all guests at their party leave with a sober driver.

· Always wear their seat belts to protect themselves against impaired drivers.

Driving sober is not only important during the holidays but throughout the year. Motorists can also stay safe and get the latest road and travel conditions by downloading WYDOT’s 511 app for their smartphones at wyoroad.info.

