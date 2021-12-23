Five Hammock Coast News Year’s Resolutions Guaranteed To Make 2022 Better
South Carolina’s Hammock Coast ® is an oceanfront destination in historic Georgetown County that is the perfect combination of family fun and social distancePAWLEYS ISLAND, SC, US, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the dawn of the new year at hand, Americans from coast-to-coast are preparing to make resolutions that will largely go unfulfilled. Exercise more. Eat Better. Lose weight.
Blah, blah, blah.
The old stand-by new year’s resolutions are easy to make, but with everyone looking for a respite from the grind of daily life, goals for the next 12 months built around having fun is a much better idea.
With that in mind, here are five things vacationers should resolve to do on their next trip to South Carolina’s Hammock Coast ®, an oceanfront destination in historic Georgetown County that is the perfect combination of family fun, social distance and abundant activities.
Walk in the Footsteps of History
A 16,000-acre research reserve, Hobcaw Barony captures nearly all of coastal South Carolina’s rich history on one stunning property. Founded by Wall Street financier Bernard Baruch, Hobcaw is home to 37 buildings and structures that include everything from old slave settlements to the Hobcaw House complex where Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill visited. A trip to Hobcaw takes visitors on a walk-through centuries of history.
Boats, Shells, Beauty
There are few more relaxing ways to spend an afternoon than a shelling and lighthouse tour. The opportunity to see the “Georgetown Light,” the historic lighthouse that dates back to 1811, and walk North Island’s completely undeveloped beach is the rare opportunity to enjoy the coast in all of its undisturbed grandeur.
Play a Top 100 Golf Course
Links magazine has ranked Pawleys Island among America’s premier golf islands and it doesn’t take long to understand why. Home to Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, True Blue Golf Club, Heritage Club and Pawleys Plantation, all top 100 caliber courses, a round along the Hammock Coast is a must for golfers.
Dinner With An Unforgettable View
A visit to the MarshWalk, a half-mile boardwalk that features stunning views of Murrells Inlet, offers the opportunity to enjoy a great meal with scenery made for collecting Instagram likes. The MarshWalk is home to eight-member restaurants that provide everything from gourmet meals to venues that serve hamburgers to guests enjoying a cold drink and live music. From breakfast to dancing the night away, vacationers can enjoy a fun-filled day along the MarshWalk.
Visit A Museum
In addition to being home to three of South Carolina’s top 10 beach communities - Pawleys Island, Litchfield, and southern Garden City - the Hammock Coast also features some of the Palmetto State’s most popular museums, including the Gullah Museum, Rice Museum and the South Carolina Maritime Museum. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn a little more about your favorite vacation destination.
Located between Charleston to the south and Myrtle Beach to the north, the Hammock Coast features the best Palmetto State has to offer, providing vacationers stunning natural beauty and abundant eco-activities. Andrews, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island and Georgetown make up the Hammock Coast and collectively they deliver an unforgettable vacation experience.
About South Carolina’s Hammock Coast
Georgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.
