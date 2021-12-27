Buying A New Car? 3 Reasons To Charge The Battery

Even though a car may be new, drivers should still charge the battery. CTEK's popular MXS 5.0. battery charger offers an easy-to-use 8-step approach to battery care.

Just because a car's brand new doesn't mean the battery is fully charged. New cars have more electronics that draw power and can kill the battery.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With dealerships offering holiday sales and incentives, buyers know the end of the year is the peak time to buy a new car, but just because the car is new doesn’t mean the battery can be ignored, say the experts at CTEK.

“The majority of drivers don’t realize how heavily new cars rely on their batteries or how regular charging can increase battery life,” said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America, the leading global brand in vehicle charging and battery management solutions.

Even though a car is brand new, here are 3 reasons to charge the battery.

1 - Transport & Time On The Lot Leads To Parasitic Drain

It takes 6-8 weeks for a new domestic car to travel from the factory to the showroom floor and several months for an import vehicle to make the same trip. Once at a dealership, the average amount of time a new car stayed on the lot in 2021 was 71 days.

During those weeks of inactivity, parasitic drain means even though the vehicle is turned off, some of the car’s electronic systems continue to pull power from the battery.

2 - Complex Electronic Systems Need Battery Power

Modern vehicles are computers on wheels, and as the complexity of electronic systems increases, reliance on the battery becomes more critical. In 1969, Apollo 11 got to the moon and back on 4 kilobytes of data while today more than 4.1 billion kilobytes are needed for the average car to run Saturday errands.

According to the AAA, the traditional 3-5 year lifespan of a car battery has shortened to closer to 3 years due to the increase in car electronics.

3 - Stop-Start Technology Reliant On Batteries

Stop-start technology, which shuts off a vehicle engine when it’s at rest, such as at a red light, and restarts as soon as a driver lifts their foot off the gas, is increasingly a standard feature on new automobiles.

While the technology is designed to improve fuel economy, it can shorten battery life, because the vehicle relies on the battery every time the engine is restarted.

“A new car is an investment, and the last thing car owners want to do is pay for a new battery shortly after driving off the lot,” said DuMelle. CTEK’s award-winning MXS 5.0 charger offers an easy-to-use eight-step approach to battery care.

“Regularly charging can extend battery life up to three times,” explained DuMelle.

The MXS 5.0, as well as other CTEK products and accessories, are available on Amazon or at smartercharger.com. Use holiday gift cards and make a smart start to 2022 with a car battery charger.

ABOUT CTEK

* Established in Dalarna Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging.

* CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles.

* Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

* CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to greener mobility, by adhering to industry-leading ESG standards.