Winter Storage: 5 Reasons To Charge Your Battery

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The temperature’s dropping and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s time to put away “toys” for the season. Classic cars, ATVs, UTVs, jet skis, RVs, motorcycles and dirt bikes are heading to storage, but those long months out of use are tough on vehicle batteries.

CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, has the Top 5 reasons drivers should make battery charging with a CTEK charger part of their winter storage routine.

1 - Saves The Hassle Of Removing The Battery

When storing vehicles, some owners opt to remove the battery entirely. This is a time consuming and, depending upon the location of the battery in the vehicle, potentially complex task. Just because a battery is disconnected or removed doesn’t mean it won’t die. Sulfation still occurs and can deeply discharge a battery.

2 - Prevents Sulfation

Sulfate crystals form on a battery’s lead-acid plates. The more crystals that form, the more a battery’s capacity is reduced, leading to dead batteries. CTEK’s smart battery chargers, like the award-winning MXS 5.0, use pulsing voltage to remove sulfates from the lead plates of the battery, restoring capacity.

3 - Doesn’t Overcharge The Battery

Batteries die when they’re undercharged, but they also die when they’re overcharged. When a seasonal vehicle is in storage, rely on the smart technology of CTEK’s MXS 5.0 to safely maintain the battery. The MXS 5.0 constantly monitors a battery’s voltage and gives it a pulse when necessary to keep the battery fully charged without overcharging.

4 - Saves Money

Batteries can be expensive to replace, and not an expense drivers want to regularly incur. Charging with a CTEK battery charger can extend the life of a battery by up to three times.

5 - Ensures You’re Ready To Go

When the weather warms and spring arrives, drivers want to hit the outdoors, not be stuck dealing with a dead battery. Charging a battery during winter storage ensures the battery is fully ready to go when spring arrives.

“CTEK chargers offer complete battery care, which means when it’s time to take your toys out of storage, you’ll be ready to hit the road, trails or waves,” said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America.

CTEK battery chargers and accessories can be found on Amazon or at smartercharger.com.

