FW: Williston Barracks/ DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A1007326

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Anderson

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12-21-2021 @ 1751 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT15 Mobil in Jeffersonville, VT

VIOLATION:

DUI #2

ACCUSED: Tina Rae

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 21st 2021 at approximately 1751 hours Troopers from the Williston Barracks received multiple calls about a vehicle driving erratically on RT15. Trooper eventually located the vehicle in the Mobil Parking lot on RT 15 in Jeffersonville. The female driver was identified as Tina Rae (age 50) of Hyde Park, VT. The investigation led Troopers to arrest Rae for suspicion of DUI. she was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.

At the conclusion of processing Rae was released with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-05-2022 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111