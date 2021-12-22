FW: Williston Barracks/ DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A1007326
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Anderson
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12-21-2021 @ 1751 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT15 Mobil in Jeffersonville, VT
VIOLATION:
- DUI #2
ACCUSED: Tina Rae
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 21st 2021 at approximately 1751 hours Troopers from the Williston Barracks received multiple calls about a vehicle driving erratically on RT15. Trooper eventually located the vehicle in the Mobil Parking lot on RT 15 in Jeffersonville. The female driver was identified as Tina Rae (age 50) of Hyde Park, VT. The investigation led Troopers to arrest Rae for suspicion of DUI. she was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing Rae was released with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01-05-2022 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Mike Anderson
Vermont State Police
Troop “A” Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494
(802) 878-7111