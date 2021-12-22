Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,815 in the last 365 days.

FW: Williston Barracks/ DUI #2

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A1007326

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Anderson                       

STATION: Williston             

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 12-21-2021 @ 1751 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT15 Mobil in Jeffersonville, VT

VIOLATION:

  1. DUI #2

             

 

ACCUSED: Tina Rae

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 21st  2021 at approximately 1751 hours Troopers from the Williston Barracks received multiple calls about a vehicle driving erratically on RT15. Trooper eventually located the vehicle in the Mobil Parking lot on RT 15 in Jeffersonville.  The female driver was identified as Tina Rae (age 50) of Hyde Park, VT. The investigation led Troopers to arrest Rae for suspicion of DUI. she was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.

 

At the conclusion of processing Rae was released with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-05-2022 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N   

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

FW: Williston Barracks/ DUI #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.