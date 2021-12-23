Home, Garden and Homestead Reveals Top Home and Garden Trends for 2022

Families will continue to spend more time at home during 2022, according to the editors of HomeGardenandHomestead.com.

The year 2022 is going to be another huge year for gardening and all kinds of home improvement projects. The 'Great Reset' that started in 2021 is going to continue." — Randy Schultz

The home and garden boom will continue in 2022, even as new strains of COVID-19 continue to impact the way we live. The editors of HomeGardenandHomestead.com, a top online source for information about homes, gardens and homesteads of all sizes, predict that three major trends will shape the way people spend time in their homes and gardens in 2022 and beyond.

Trend #1: The Home Recreation Boom Expands

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, millions of families hunkered down in their homes. Billions of dollars were spent to make home and backyard environments more inviting. This trend will further expand in 2022 now that “Home and Closer to Home” is the new norm.

“The exodus from densely populated urban areas to suburbs will continue,” said Randy Schultz, Content Editor of Home, Garden and Homestead. “As people embrace a more suburban or rural lifestyle, they also embrace a more home-centric life. That includes creating backyard play areas for kids and adults. It also includes creating comfortable outdoor gathering spaces for family and neighbors—even in colder weather.



Trend #2: Eco-Friendly Paradise

The 21st century home combines a love for the latest technology with an organic lifestyle. Families want to stay connected via Zoom meetups and FaceTime calls. But they are also embracing an “old-fashioned” chemical-free environment in their homes and gardens.

Indoors, all-natural and homemade cleaning products are replacing products that contain harmful chemicals. The same is true for pest control methods used inside the home and outdoors. For example, instead of using harsh chemicals to control fungus gnats in potted plants, a natural bacterium called BTI is being used to naturally kill the fungus gnat larvae .

The environment and convenience are now important considerations when buying labor saving tools. Sales of efficient cordless electric vacuum cleaners are growing. Outside, the gasoline-powered tools that emit pollution are being ditched for battery-powered lawn mowers and even cordless electric chain saws.

Trend #3: Indoors Blends into Outdoors

“The lines between indoors and outdoors are being blurred beyond recognition,” said Randy Schultz of HG&H. “Indoor spaces are filling up with plants, and outdoor spaces are filling up with furniture.”

Inside our homes, houseplant mania continues. Millions of people are adding potted plants to their homes, and tropical plants grow in popularity. (Especially since families aren’t quite ready to travel to exotic locations.)

Outdoors, more than 18 million Americans started gardening for the first time. These new gardeners are joining experienced gardeners in growing everything from flowering shrubs to organic vegetables. To enjoy all these lovely plants, outdoor couches and dining tables are placed on patios and decks. And lots of container plants help soften the transition from inside to outside.

“2022 is going to be another huge year for gardening and all kinds of home improvement projects,” said Schultz. “The ‘Great Reset’ that started in 2021 is going to continue.”

