New Mexico seeks applicants for state boards

SANTA FE – The Lujan Grisham administration seeks New Mexicans to advise and serve the public on the following state boards:

ADULT PAROLE BOARD

Seeking four professional members: Professional members of the parole board shall be persons qualified by such academic training or professional experience as is deemed necessary to render them fit to serve as members of the board. No member of the board shall be an official or employee of any other federal, state, or local government entity.

BOARD OF ACUPUNCTURE AND ORIENTAL MEDICINE

Seeking two public members: Public members shall be appointed to represent the public and shall not have practiced acupuncture and oriental medicine in this or any other jurisdiction or have any financial interest in the profession regulated. No board member shall be the owner, principal or director of an institute offering educational programs in acupuncture and oriental medicine.

BOARD OF BODY ART PRACTITIONERS

Seeking one public member: Public members shall be individuals who have not ever been licensed pursuant to the provisions of the Body Art Safe Practices Act or have a financial interest in a body art establishment.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE NATIONAL HISPANIC CULTURAL CENTER

Seeking three public members: Public members shall be individuals who have demonstrated an awareness of and support for traditional and contemporary Hispanic culture, arts, and humanities, including a strong knowledge of New Mexico Hispanic history; and who are knowledgeable in the areas of Hispanic performing, visual and oral arts, genealogy, family issues, education, business, and administration.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PUBLIC SCHOOL INSURANCE AUTHORITY

Seeking one public member: Public members shall be individuals who are not employed by or on behalf of or contracting with an employer participating in or eligible to participate in the public school insurance authority.

BOARD OF EXAMINERS FOR ARCHITECTS

Seeking six professional members: Professional members shall be architects having ten years or more experience in the profession, five years of which shall have been in responsible charge of architectural projects and shall have been registered as architects in New Mexico for at least five years. One of these six architects shall be in architectural education in an accredited college of architecture, and one of the six architects shall be from the public sector and not in private practice.

Seeking one public member: Public members shall be individuals who have not been licensed as an architect, nor shall public members have any significant financial interest, whether direct or indirect, in the occupation regulated.

BOARD OF FUNERAL SERVICES

Seeking one professional member: Professional members shall be individuals who are funeral service practitioners who have been licensed in this state for at least five years.

BOARD OF NURSING HOME ADMINISTRATORS

Seeking one professional member: Professional members shall be individuals who are practicing physicians licensed in this state, preferably a geriatrician.

Seeking one public member: Public members shall be individuals who have no significant financial interest, direct or indirect, in the nursing home industry.

BOARD OF OPTOMETRY

Seeking two public members: Public members shall not have been licensed as optometrists, nor shall the public members have any significant financial interest, whether direct or indirect, in the occupation regulated.

BOARD OF PODIATRY

Seeking two public members: Public members shall be individuals who have not been licensed as a podiatrist, nor shall public members have any significant financial interest, whether direct or indirect, in the occupation regulated.

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Seeking two public members: Public members shall be individuals who have not been licensed as pharmacists or have any significant financial interest, whether direct or indirect, in the profession regulated.

Seeking one professional member for the southeast pharmacy district which is composed of the counties of McKinley, San Juan, Valencia and Cibola. Interested persons need to be citizens of the United States and residents of New Mexico who have been actively engaged in the pharmaceutical profession in this state for at least three years prior to appointment, with a minimum of eight years of practical experience as a pharmacist. Interested persons should apply directly to the New Mexico pharmaceutical association: interested professionals may send their resume and letter of interest to R. Dale Tinker, executive director, at dtinker@nmpharmacy.org.

STATE BOARD OF LICENSURE FOR PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS AND SURVEYORS

Seeking professional engineers: Each engineer member of the board shall be a citizen of the United States and a resident of New Mexico. Each shall have been engaged in the lawful practice of engineering as a professional engineer for at least ten years, including responsible charge of engineering projects for at least five years as a professional engineer licensed in New Mexico, or engaged in engineering education for at least ten years, including responsible charge of engineering education for at least five years, and shall be a professional engineer licensed in New Mexico.

Seeking one professional surveyor: Each surveyor member of the board shall be a citizen of the United States and a resident of New Mexico. Each shall have been engaged in the lawful practice of surveying as a professional surveyor for at least ten years, including responsible charge of surveying projects for at least five years as a professional surveyor licensed in New Mexico.

—

Interested persons for the above board positions (excepting the professional member for the southeast pharmacy district) should direct any questions, their resume and letter of interest to Melissa.salazar3@state.nm.us – the board of interest should be indicated in the subject line.