BBBrown Fitness is Conducting a Can Food Drive
BBBrown Fitness is holding a Christmas can food drive to support local.Austin charities anyone who brings two cans gets a free workout.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBBrown Fitness, an outdoor fitness bootcamp company in Austin, TX is conducting a Can Food Drive where participants who bring two cans of food to donate to the local food kitchen will receive a free outdoor workout as a reward.
The owner, Brian Brown, states "We are a fitness bootcamp company and want to use our social media advantage to help feed the hungry in the Austin area. We certainly have enough healthy food available for us to eat, but people who don't have that option need our help." In addition he says "The holidays are often times when we look for fun ways to help those less fortunate than us. I thought this would be an easy way for anyone who wanted to give back and get in shape at the same time."
BBBrown Fitness is an outdoor fitness bootcamp that provides a fun and exciting workout in the great outdoors for all fitness levels. Their mission is to help people get fit without having to go to the gym, interact with others, and have fun while doing it. They achieve this by providing group fitness classes that are led outside.
This holiday season, they are using their platform to give back to the community by conducting a can food drive. Anyone who brings in two cans of food will receive a free outdoor workout. The food will be donated to the local food kitchen to help those who are less fortunate.
This is a great opportunity to not only get in a good workout, but also help those in need in the community. The food kitchen that will be receiving the donations is in urgent need of non-perishable items such as canned fruits and vegetables, boxed meals, pasta and sauce, rice, cereal, and soup.
"I am so excited to start this because I know it's something anyone can do. We all have the ability to help someone else at any time of the year, not just during the holidays." states Brown. "Everyone deserves a good meal and we want to do our part."
The Can Food Drive will last until the end of the year.. With Christmas just around the corner, "Tis' the season" to give back!
For more information on the Can Food Drive or to schedule a consultation with BBBrown Fitness, visit their website at http://www.bbbrownfitness.com/
About BBBrown Fitness: Brian Brown has been a personal trainer for over 20 years and is passionate about helping people get fit and healthy while having fun. The company offers high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in comfortable, outdoor group settings in Austin.
Company Name: BBBrown Fitness
Contact Person: Brian Brown
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brianbrownfitness/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBBrownFitness
Emai: BBBrownFitness@gmail.com
Phone: (512) 277-4222
Address: 4209 Airport Blvd. Austin, TX 78722
Map: https://goo.gl/maps/pETp9un8v2eUz2Gw9
City: Austin
State: TExas
Country: United States
Website: www.bbbrownfitness.com
