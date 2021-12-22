Ethan Sak Says “Hello Again” with New Single and Electrifying Live Performance Video

Ethan Sak - "BLUE" Ethan Sak - Act III - "Blue" Ethan Sak - Act II - "Blue" Ethan Sak - Act I - "Blue" Ethan Sak - Hello Again Album Art

“Hello Again” kicked off Act III of Sak's debut album "Blue" on December 3rd. Today his symbolic and emotion packed performance video premiered on YouTube.

The wolves represent insecurity, the owl represents the gain or loss of independence and the cabin represents an escape from reality.” — Ethan Sak

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Hello Again ” is the fifth single to be released in 2021 off of Ethan Sak ’s upcoming debut album “Blue” which will be released in early 2022. The self-produced music video was shot in Alabama in a dark desolate forest at a location referred to as “the cabin.” Sak’s powerful live performance is accompanied by drummer Hudson James and guitarist Collin James of the Florence, AL band Pond Diver.“Hello Again” is about the duality of extreme emotions, where the individual in distress cannot cope with the way they feel about the re-emergence of their last ex. The music was inspired by Bon Iver’s “The Wolves” (Act I and II). It was written, arranged, produced, and performed by Ethan Sak, mixed by Chris Bethea and mastered by Dylan Caligiuri. The haunting live sounds, crafty performance recording, location and even the wardrobe worn by Sak in the video are all emblematic with a deep underlying meaning.“The separate performances for each headphone/speaker represent the feeling of duality, the wolves represent insecurity, the owl represents the gain or loss of independence and the cabin represents an escape from reality.” - Ethan SakThe performance video was self-directed and produced by Sak with production and camera assistance from Luke Wright and Trystan Couch. It is now available for public viewing on Ethan Sak’s YouTube channel.More About “Hello Again”:“Hello Again” is a mid-tempo adult contemporary single off Ethan Sak’s upcoming debut album “Blue.” It was released by The Color of Music, on December 3, 2021 and is best described as a thought provoking, emotional and relatable narrative about a personal battle with depression as a result of heartbreak, and the wave of emotions that consume you when someone you have loved and lost comes back into your life. The moment you finally feel ok and ready to move on, you are forced to confront someone you “hate yourself for loving.”During Ethan Sak’s battle with depression he wrote “Hello Again” on his path to self-discovery and personal healing. The album as a whole has developed into a powerful message of self-acceptance for those struggling with depression and anxiety, experiencing a feeling of self-doubt, and a desire to help those individuals come to better terms with their beliefs and morals.More About Ethan SakEthan Sak is an American singer and songwriter from Muscle Shoals, Alabama. His original music is influenced by artists such as: Kygo, Bon Iver, Jack Garratt, Billie Eilish, Hozier and Gem Club to name a few. Since the release of his first EP, he has received attention from some of the most credible sources in pop music, landed in the top 40 on an official Billboard chart, embarked on a US national tour, and has independently broken 2M streams on Spotify. Ethan’s creative spirit, captivating performances and ability to connect with people on a personal level through his music and lyrics, have helped him cultivate an organic global following of dedicated fans that stream his music over 50K times a month. In addition to his creative side, Ethan Sak is a business owner and launched his own indie record label “The Color of Music,” which is the interpretation of how Sak hears music; in color. He is currently wrapping production on his debut album “Blue” which will be released in early 2022.Website: https://ethansak.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/EthanSak Stream/Download: https://ffm.to/hello_again_ethan_sak Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ethansak/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamethansak Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamethansak

Ethan Sak - Hello Again (Official Performance Video)