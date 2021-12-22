New Bitcoin ATM opens in Wilkes-Barre, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin ATM - Bear Creek - Citgo - Wilkes-Barre, PAWILKES BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Wilkes Barre , PA. The new machine is located in the Bear Creek - Citgo located at 2999 Bear Creek Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. The Bitcoin ATM is located at the back right of the store, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available seven days a week and is servicing the Wilkes-Barre area, as well as the entire Easton and Luzerne County.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area including Lancaster, Berks, and Luzern counties. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Wilkes Barre uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
