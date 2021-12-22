Submit Release
News Search

There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,817 in the last 365 days.

New Bitcoin ATM opens in Wilkes-Barre, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin ATM - Citgo Gas Station - Wilkes Barre Pennsylvania

Bitcoin ATM - 2999 Bear Creek Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Bitcoin ATM - Citgo Gas Station - Wilkes Barre Pennsylvania

Bitcoin ATM - 2999 Bear Creek Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Bitcoin ATM - Bear Creek - Citgo - Wilkes-Barre, PA

WILKES BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Wilkes Barre , PA. The new machine is located in the Bear Creek - Citgo located at 2999 Bear Creek Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. The Bitcoin ATM is located at the back right of the store, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available seven days a week and is servicing the Wilkes-Barre area, as well as the entire Easton and Luzerne County.

Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area including Lancaster, Berks, and Luzern counties. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.

The new Bitcoin ATM in Wilkes Barre uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.

ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.

Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
email us here

How to Buy Bitcoin at Wilkes-Barre PA?

You just read:

New Bitcoin ATM opens in Wilkes-Barre, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.