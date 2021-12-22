Fasturtle announces Partnership with the Phoenix Holocaust Association
Since 2000, Fasturtle Cares has made a difference in their community by donating services in support of Local Nonprofit Organizations and the people they serve.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 2000, Fasturtle Cares is an initiative of Fasturtle, an award-winning, local digital marketing agency and proud Arizona small business. Over the years, Fasturtle has built relationships throughout the community and donated their services to area nonprofits. Implementing Fasturtle’s strategies allows these organizations to better reach their donors and the communities they serve when they do not have the staff or resources to do so on their own.
The Phoenix Holocaust Association (PHA) has a long history of active involvement in both local and national Holocaust education and remembrance events. Started in the Valley more than 36 years ago, the Phoenix Holocaust Survivors Association, as it was known then, was a place for Holocaust survivors to connect to others with similar experiences. At its core then, as it is now, was recognizing the importance of talking about the Holocaust. Over the years, PHA expanded its focus to include, not only survivors, but also their descendants and the larger topic of genocide.
Through this partnership, Fasturtle Cares is collaborating with PHA to provide the digital marketing resources they need to help get the word out to more people that can benefit from the amazing services they provide.
Over the last 20 years, Fasturtle Cares has partnered with The Matthew 19:14 Project, Children’s Museum of Phoenix, ReEntry by Design, Homeward Bound, Make a Wish Foundation, and many other local nonprofits to help expand their community reach.
Speaking to the success of their partnership with Fasturtle, Marion Wiener, Director of Marketing & Communications at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix said, “I can’t say enough good things about Fasturtle. When the Children’s Museum of Phoenix needed a complete overhaul of their website, we chose Fasturtle to help us. They took our wants/needs/ideas and created exactly what we needed. Our web traffic has increased exponentially, and we also hear comments about how customer friendly the site is.”
Fasturtle is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For over 20 years, Fasturtle has empowered small businesses across America to succeed in the online market by taking care of their digital strategies so that they can focus on running their businesses. Founded on our core principles of accountability, integrity, opportunity, and fun, Fasturtle continues to be recognized for its innovative strategies and close-knit team of creative and technical experts.
We provide our clients with web design, internet marketing, SEO, paid advertising, content creation, web hosting services, and all-in-one marketing programs. We attribute our longevity to our passion for all things digital, personalized solutions, customer loyalty, and results-focused solutions. We couldn’t be more excited about the future of digital marketing and what new strategies we can implement to grow our customers’ business! For more information, visit https://www.fasturtle.com
