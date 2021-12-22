Novaland ties up with VinaLiving to build Aqua City component

VIETNAM, December 22 -

Novaland Group, VinaLiving Group and Fusion Hotel Group enter into a strategic tie-up for developing and mananging real-estate project in Đồng Nai Provice. — Photo Courtesy Novaland Group

HCM CITY — Property developer Novaland Group has signed a deal with VinaLiving Group to develop River Mansion, a component of the Aqua City urban area it is building in the southern province of Đồng Nai.

The two have signed up Fusion Hotel Group to manage and operate the Aqua City Resort to be built at River Mansion.

Novaland and VinaLiving will develop River Mansion on an area of 11ha with 200 villas and town houses and the resort to be designed in French Colonial style.

At the signing ceremony, the companies gave away membership cards to the first residents of River Mansion with discounts including 40 per cent on room rate and 30 per cent on food and beverages at Aqua City Resort.

Đỗ Chí Hiếu, chairman of VinaLiving, highly rated the “Aqua City smart eco-urban project because of its prime location and complete planning of high-class utilities. The decision to jointly develop River Mansion with Novaland Group and Fusion Hotel Group is a strategic one, one we hope will open up many potential investment opportunities.”

Aqua City spreads over 1,000ha and has facilities for education, healthcare, entertainment, and shopping. — VNS