Three packages to help businesses with digital transformation

HÀ NỘI — Three aid packages will be carried out in 2022 to help promote digital transformation in Vietnamese enterprises, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

The support is part of a programme assisting businesses in digital transformation in the 2021 - 2025 period. This programme, approved by the Minister of Planning and Investment on January 7 this year, aims to help boost digital transformation in businesses through the application of digital technology, thus improving their efficiency, capacity, and competitiveness and creating new values for them.

Of the three packages to be launched, the first is designed for small-scale firms, helping them embark on digital transformation. Each enterprise will be provided with VNĐ20 million - VNĐ50 million (US$870-2,180) funded by the State budget per year.

The second one will assist medium-sized ones with a maximum of VNĐ100 million per year. Meanwhile, the third targets exporters and will cover a maximum of 50 per cent of the costs to open and maintain their accounts on transnational e-commerce platforms.

Bùi Thu Thủy, Deputy Director of the MPI’s Enterprise Development Agency, said businesses were still facing many barriers and difficulties in digital transformation such as high investment expenses, underdeveloped IT infrastructure, cybersecurity risks, and limited human resources.

However, she noted, Vietnamese enterprises were holding numerous opportunities to boost digital transformation, which would help them grasp chances relevant to changes in consumption behaviour, the shift in global supply chains, and the surge in online transactions as a result of the pandemic’s impact. — VNS