Sacombank honoured with Labour Order on 30th birthday

Tô Thị Bích Châu, member of the Standing Committee of the HCM City Party Committee and chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, HCM City, on behalf of the State, presents the Labour Order, second class, to Sacombank. — Photo courtesy of Sacombank

HCM CITY — Sacombank and its CEO Nguyễn Đức Thạch Diễm were honoured to receive the Labour Order, second class, and Labour Order, third class, on the occasion of the bank’s 30th anniversary on December 21.

It was a recognition of their outstanding business achievements and contributions to the community in past years.

On the same day the State Bank of Việt Nam awarded the Emulation Flag to the bank for its outstanding achievements in the banking industry emulation movement in 2020.

The HCM City People's Committee presented the Traditional Flag to Sacombank for its achievements over many years, and the HCM City Badge to Diễm for her accomplishments, which it said contributed to the cause of building and protecting the city.

The People's Committee also awarded certificate of merits to Diễm and two deputy CEOs, Phan Đình Tuệ and Lê Đức Thịnh.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastation of the economy, Sacombank managed to sustain growth and achieve its targets thanks to adopting flexible policies.

It controlled credit quality to reduce risks and improve efficiency.

Sacombank invested in digitising its operations and business platform to optimise efficiency and improve customer experience through a convenient eco-system of modern products and services.

After nearly five years of restructuring, Sacombank has resolved most of its problems and is set to complete the task ahead of schedule.

It has restructured its operational apparatus and improved its management and administrative capacity, restructured its business network comprehensively to create a momentum to achieve breakthroughs in its performance, drastically solved bad debts and actively restructured its asset portfolio, and enhanced business development to create resources for provisioning.

This has helped the bank restore its position as one of leading banks, and improved its brand reputation and credit rating.

Besides, the bank maintained its annual community-oriented programmes such as ‘Warm Spring’, ‘Nurturing dreams’ scholarships, ‘Steps for the community’, blood donation, and support for people affected by natural disasters in 2021, and made great contributions to the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and overcoming its consequences.

With a solid foundation in terms of banking technologies, financial capacity, network, and quality of human resources, Sacombank is fully equipped to achieve a breakthrough in development in the coming years to affirm its position as one of the leading joint stock banks in Việt Nam. — VNS