NAPAS and BIDV partnership launches DFS acceptance services

VIETNAM, December 22 -

This launching of service is a step to welcome foreign tourists to Việt Nam, gradually reopening the border in the new normal in all industries. — Photo courtesy of NAPAS

HÀ NỘI — Cardholders with global payments brand Discover® Financial Services (DFS) will have more options to make payments at merchants throughout Việt Nam.

This implementation is under the Network Alliance agreement between the National Payment Corporation of Việt Nam (NAPAS) and Discover Global® Network (DGN). BIDV is the first member of NAPAS to enable DGN acceptance at merchants in Việt Nam.

With the market expansion strategy through network alliance with domestic payment/card schemes, DGN is now partnering with over 20 network alliances including markets such as Turkey, Brazil, India, South Korea and more. In Việt Nam, DGN and NAPAS have an alliance partnership that allows cardholders from Discover®, Diners Club International® and other affiliate networks of DGN, to access the ATM and POS systems of NAPAS’ members which include the Vietnamese Acquirers. With the successful co-operation between NAPAS and BIDV, DFS cardholders can enjoy the hassle-free and convenient cashless payment method when travelling to Việt Nam. This launching of service is a step to welcome foreign tourists to Việt Nam, gradually reopening the border in the new normal in all industries.

BIDV is the first member of NAPAS to accept the cards on DGN. BIDV is now operating awide acceptance network of 2,000 ATMs and over 37,800 POS at numerous tourist attractions, shopping areas, and retailers in Việt Nam. The successful launch is the result of fruitful and mutual collaboration between NAPAS and BIDV with the purpose of providing the best benefits to Vietnamese clients and corporations.

NAPAS is processing domestic transactions for International Card Schemes in Vietnam to comply with Circular 19/2016/NHNN-TT and revisions. The partnership between NAPAS and DGN with the participation of BIDV is key to enabling this important acceptance footprint in Việt Nam's market, local law compliance and cooperation for development with local enterprises. NAPAS will liaise continuously with DGN to extend the network acceptance in Viet Nam according to Nguyễn Đăng Hùng, NAPAS’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Discover Financial Sevices (DFS) is an organisation providing banking and payment services established in 1986. Discover Global Network, the global payments brand of Discover Financial Services, has alliances with over 20 payment networks around the world. DGN covers 200 countries and territories with more than 270 million cardholders globally. In 2020, more than US$415 billion was processed. — VNS