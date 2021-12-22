VIETNAM, December 22 -

Vietnam Airlines Group to offer nearly 2 million tickets for Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will put up for sale nearly 2 million tickets on domestic flights during the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The tickets, each priced about VNĐ643,000 (US$28.04) for one way, will be for flights from January 6 to February 15, mainly between Hà Nội and HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Phú Quốc, and between HCM City and Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng, Vinh, Thanh Hóa, Huế, Chu Lai, Quy Nhơn, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang and Côn Đảo.

The airlines have officially sold 1.2 million tickets, and would increase the number based on market demand as well as the permission of competent agencies, a representative from the group said.

Notably, discount tickets will be available from December 22 to February 22 for flights to HCM City from January 21 to 31, and those from HCM City from February 6 to 13. — VNS