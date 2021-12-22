Submit Release
News Search

There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,846 in the last 365 days.

Vietnam Airlines Group to offer nearly 2 million tickets for Tết

VIETNAM, December 22 -  

Vietnam Airlines Group to offer nearly 2 million tickets for Tết. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will put up for sale nearly 2 million tickets on domestic flights during the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The tickets, each priced about VNĐ643,000 (US$28.04) for one way, will be for flights from January 6 to February 15, mainly between Hà Nội and HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Phú Quốc, and between HCM City and Đà Nẵng, Hải Phòng, Vinh, Thanh Hóa, Huế, Chu Lai, Quy Nhơn, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang and Côn Đảo.

The airlines have officially sold 1.2 million tickets, and would increase the number based on market demand as well as the permission of competent agencies, a representative from the group said.

Notably, discount tickets will be available from December 22 to February 22 for flights to HCM City from January 21 to 31, and those from HCM City from February 6 to 13. — VNS

 

You just read:

Vietnam Airlines Group to offer nearly 2 million tickets for Tết

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.