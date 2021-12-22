Carmen Sol Launches Cashmere Collection

One of the nation's leading chic, eco-conscious, and affordable lifestyle brands has unveiled a new collection.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Carmen Sol today announced the official launch of Carmen Sol's Cashmere Collection.

“Our story continues with a line of essential sweaters and scarfs made with soft Italian cashmere,” said Sebastiano Di Bari, president, and spokesperson for Carmen Sol. “Lightweight cashmere to be worn all year round, our pieces are all made in Italy with the highest quality at an affordable price.”

Di Bari revealed the cashmere collection includes the Campiglio pure cashmere cardigan; Cortina pure cashmere round neck; Courmayeur pure cashmere turtleneck, and the Cervinia pure cashmere scarf shawl. All names are inspired by the names of top skying destinations in Italy.

Carmen Sol is a resort-inspired, affordable luxury brand with an eco-chic point of view. The company started in 2005 as a retailer inside luxury Resorts in the Caribbean, first in Punta Cana and then the fabulous Casa de Campo, one of the best Resort in the world.

Di Bari explained that the newly launched Cashmere Collection is 100% cashmere, made in Italy, super soft, light enough to wear all year round, and is available in six colors: black, white, navy, camel, violet, pink, and yellow.

“Our Cashmere Collection is available exclusively in the Carmen Sol stores in Palm Beach, Casa de Campo and San Juan Puerto Rico,” Di Bari said before adding, “It’s also available on our website at www.carmensol.com.”

In 2022, the company, according to Di Bari, is planning to launch through an exclusive selected retailer in the US and top destination in the Caribbean.

Di Bari noted that Carmel Sol, a member of the National Accessories Association and the National Shoes Association, also recently launched a collection of sunglasses for the holiday season, its Made-in-Italy Seba Borchiona Mid Tote (https://carmensol.com/products/seba-mid-tote-borchiona), and a new collection of canvas vegan bags, including the Roma Canvas Large Tote (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/roma-canvas-large-tote); Capri Canvas Mid Tote (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/capri-canvas-mid-tote); Venezia Canvas Mini Tote (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/venezia-canvas-mini-tote), and the Firenze Canvas Pochette (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/firenze-canvas-pochette).

For more information, please visit https://carmensol.com/pages/about-us.

About Carmen Sol

Chic, eco-conscious, and affordable, Carmen Sol is reinventing the jelly as a lifestyle brand.

Designed in New York City and made in Italy, all accessories are made of pure jelly material rose scented. The collection includes jelly shoes, jelly handbags, and other jelly accessories in 15 vivid colors with eco-friendly packaging.

