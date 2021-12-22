Distinguished Lawyers Honoured With 2021 Queen's Counsel Designations

CANADA, December 22 - Released on December 22, 2021

Twenty Saskatchewan lawyers are being recognized for their contributions to the legal profession and public service with the Queen's Counsel (Q.C.) designation.

"It is my honour to recognize the contributions of this year's Queen's Counsel designates," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "I commend them for putting in the hard work it takes to earn this distinction, and wish them the very best as they continue to be leaders in our legal community."

The 2021 Queen's Counsel appointments are:

Andrea Vanessa Argue with Kanuka Thuringer LLP in Swift Current. She was admitted to the bar in 2002.

Catherine Maria Benning with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General in Regina. She was admitted to the bar in 1997.

Wayne Lloyd Bernakevitch with McDougall Gauley LLP in Regina. He was admitted to the bar in 1983.

David John Bishop with McKercher LLP in Regina. He was admitted to the bar in 1991.

Roderick John Crook with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General. He was admitted to the bar in 2001.

Kaylea Michelle Dunn with McKercher LLP in Saskatoon. She was called to the bar in 2002.

James Grant Garden with KMP Law in Regina. He was called to the bar in 1979.

Kara Dawn Jordan with the Law Society of Saskatchewan in Regina. She was called to the bar in 2003.

Randall Todd Klein with MacDermid Larmarsh in Saskatoon. He was called to the bar in 1997.

Stephen Kenneth Kritzer with the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General in Swift Current. He was called to the bar in 1993.

Reche Jacklin McKeague with the City of Saskatoon, Solicitor's Office in Saskatoon. She was called to the bar in 2006.

Ronald James Miller with Canham Miller Gulka-Tiechko in Regina. He was called to the bar in 1983.

Robert Clare Nicolay with the Bridges and Company in Regina. He was called to the bar in 2001.

Crystal Leanne Norbeck with Gerrand Rath Johnson LLP in Regina. She was called to the bar in 2008.

Ronald George Parchomchuk with Parchomchuk Sherdahl Hunter in Prince Albert. He was called to the bar in 1991.

Wayne Leroy Pederson with Leland Kimpinski LLP in Saskatoon. He was called to the bar in 1973.

Sean Anthony Quinn with Cameco Corporation in Saskatoon. He was called to the bar in 1986.

Catherine Elaine Thompson is the Registrar in Bankruptcy with Court of Queen's Bench in Regina. She was called to the bar in 2002.

Raymond Wiebe with McDougall Gauley LLP in Saskatoon. He was called to the bar in 1983.

Kurtis Gordon Wintermute with MLT Aikins LLP in Saskatoon. He was called to the bar in 1997.

Queen's Counsel appointments are based on recommendations from a committee consisting of Saskatchewan's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, the Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan or the Chief Justice of the Court of Queen's Bench and the past presidents of the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Bar Association and the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

To be eligible for a Q.C. appointment, individuals must live in Saskatchewan and must have practiced law for at least 10 years in the superior courts of any province or territory of Canada, the United Kingdom or Ireland.

