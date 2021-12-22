North Star Donates Over 200 Meals, Feeds Community Members

North Star volunteers serve food to local community members. North Star volunteers prepare food for local community members.

DELTA, OH, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, North Star BlueScope Steel (NSBSL) sponsored a meal hosted by The Open Door of Delta, an organization that helps those in need throughout the Delta area.

The event took place on December 14th at The Open Door’s location on Monroe Street.

Founded in 2003, The Open Door of Delta is a central hub of the community that serves as a food pantry, shelter and thrift store. The organization is run by faithful volunteers who host several events a year.

North Star donated 275 meals from Delta 109, a local restaurant, to help serve dozens of regional families and individuals. Six NSBSL team members and two team family members volunteered to serve food.

“Volunteering is an important part of our lives,” said NSBSL volunteer April Johnson. “It provides each of us an opportunity to look beyond ourselves to the needs of others. It’s a wonderful way to spread hope and share happiness within our community and fill ourselves with love and gratitude.”

North Star has supported this annual event for several years and frequently donates to The Open Door of Delta.

Several North Star employees arrived prior to the event to set up seating, prepare food and package meals before guests arrived.

The event served as an opportunity to socialize as well, particularly for elderly Delta residents who’ve been isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Food was also prepared for takeaway meals, which were distributed to other senior community members by their neighbors.

“I had brief conversations with each person as they received their meal,” said North Star Inside Sales Rep Jamie Trzcinski. “I was very humbled by how thankful everyone was. Many people asked if they could take extra meals to go, so they could bring food to their neighbors who weren’t able to come.”

The volunteers delivered extra food to Vision Ministries South Toledo Campus, where it was served as part of their community meal the following day.

North Star BlueScope Steel is committed to supporting the community. If you’d like to learn more about The Open Door or make a donation, visit DeltaOpenDoor.org.

About North Star BlueScope Steel

Established in 1996, North Star BlueScope Steel is a highly productive steel mill that uses leading-edge technology and processes to produce more than 2 million tons of coiled steel every year. The company delivers hot-rolled bands to steel service centers, coil processors, cold roll strip producers, original equipment manufacturers, and the steel pipe and tube industry. North Star places a special emphasis on community and company culture. Employees enjoy an onsite fitness center, profit-sharing, and weekly bonus plans, plus health, dental and life insurance. Tuition reimbursement is also available for approved college courses.

Click here to learn more about career opportunities.