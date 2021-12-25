Bitengen Launches A One-Stop Defi Exchange Backed Coin And Trading Platform
NFT staking, commodity trades, and high yields in an all-in-one formatLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , December 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitengen, a Bitcoin-based platform offering leveraged trading on several digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and Bitcoin Cash, announced their new project ‘Bitengencoin.’ Designed on the Binance blockchain, Bitengencoin (BENG) is a cryptocurrency that easily facilitates the adoption of users’ digital assets and maintains data records on the decentralized platform. The majority of Bitengen’s invited staking community and advisory members have incredible humanitarian infrastructure solutions & re-imagined foundations to broadly restore planetary ecosystems and improve quality of life.
The Bitengen Core-team’s mission is to inspire wealth building/staking community practices leading to exponential innovation in tackling the likes of abrupt climate change and energy requirements needed to transform our civilization into a Type 1 Kardashev Civilization. Two clear initial examples are:
1. Their plans in partnering with www.quanttech.io and it’s clean perfectly efficient quantum energy systems tracked by blockchain.
2. Supporting the Rowland Institute’s MEER Project at Harvard (www.meerreflection.com), designing surface-based mirrors for Earths energy/temperature rebalancing, flighting abrupt climate change feedback loops.
“We are thrilled to launch Bitengencoin, and we strongly feel it will outperform the competition by facilitating the adoption of the users’ digital NFT portfolios within the trading space while constantly churning returns for their accounts, maintaining data records on the decentralized Binance blockchain, and yielding results. We anticipate the Bitengen Platform to be the top energy efficient exchange in the market, as well as faster, and with the lowest fees yet with humanitarian values. ” said Dylan Howard, Bitengen’s advisor & representative.
The NFT marketplace, which will go live at the end of the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), allows hassle-free trading. At the same time, the proven market strategies enable users to enjoy winning trades consistently. The digital currency gets listed in wide-ranging exchanges to promote profitable interactions with other crypto traders across the globe, expanding users’ market reach.
Bitengen team aims to be among the best online trading platforms in the cryptocurrency industry and retain our reputation as the most reliable and trusted partner. Moreover, with a token supply of 3 billion, backed by its own Crypto Exchange, Bitengen is the best trading platform with advanced data visualization. It enhances the excellent trading strategies for crypto traders and the developing NFT Market Place, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy a maximum liftoff towards achieving their financial goals.
“At Bitengen, we remain committed to creating a dynamic and most innovative platform that equips our users with all necessary tools for their trading activities. In such a rapidly-changing and ever-expanding industry, we continuously refine our services to cater to the needs of traders worldwide. We have always followed a client-oriented approach and placed our clients’ interests at the center of all our operations.” he further added.
Bitengen offers a robust trading system for beginners and professional traders that demands highly reliable market data and performance. The entire infrastructure is designed to facilitate many orders per second and extreme loads while offering ultra-fast order execution and low latency.
Bitengen’s Roadmap plans for 2022 include:
1. Launch an NFT marketplace – given the current market landscape and community’s love for NFTs, it would be a massive success
2. Launch a mobile app for NFT marketplace – it would allow them to reach out to an even broader audience since mobile usage is exploding
3. Add top 50 pairs of cryptocurrencies on the platform to enable more options for trading
4. Enable margin trading so traders can earn more even if they have less
5. Listing BitengenCoin on top crypto exchanges, including Binance
6. Marketing for their NFT marketplace takes a full swing!
A fundraising Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) “BENG” sale begins on 25th December 2021 with the anticipated price starting at $0.06.
• 20% of the total supply will open for IEO Sale, and the raised funds will be used for the enhancement of the CryptoExchange and for developing NFT marketplace
• 25% of the Exchange profits will be used to buy back the tokens, which increases the value of the Bitengen token.
There are many exciting bonus offers, so hurry up and participate in the sale. Speed up your financial growth under the guidance of the highly qualified and efficient team of BitengenCoin. BitengenCoin will be available in both P2PB2B.io and Bitengen Exchanges. P2PB2B.io runs token sales like the BitengenCoin and promising crypto assets, enabling users to easily invest in new currencies. There are also available services for users such as the earning deposit program, regular gamification events - airdrop, and trading competitions. The IEO starts on December 27th on the P2PB2B.io Exchange. The BitengenCoin price will be starting at $0.09.
To know more on how to participate in the IEO, please visit https://bitengen.io/ or
https://www.bitengencoin.com.
Dylan Howard - Bitengen Representative
Bitengen
dylan@bitengen.io