Tamino Minerals Inc. Reports Results of property visits in Northern Mexico - Results were Encouraging to Management
Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, Ontario, December 22nd., 2021 – As we mentioned in our latest press release, due to the increasing demand and high profitability in lithium mining for the rapidly growing EV industry, Tamino Minerals or Tamino (OTC: TINO) has decided it’s in the company’s best interest to share its primary focus to also mining lithium.
It’s also important to mention a short overview of the mining projects that we acquired in northern Mexico in 2012. We plan to begin the exploration and development of these properties. Consistent with its new business focus of maintaining our main interest on Precious Metals.
Back in 2012 the Company carried out a property visit during which 17 samples were collected from three different prospects that the company currently holds. The prospects are located close to Newmont´s Peñoles ¨La Herradura¨ Mine in northern Mexico.
Pedro Villagran-Garcia, the Company’s CEO, said, ""We have a great deal of experience in building and managing exploration stage mining companies. Mexico´s New Federal Administration is supportive of mining, making it a very exciting industry to be in. The current administration is supportive of generating opportunities in the industry".
Tamino Minerals, Inc. Mining Projects in Northern Sonora
The two most interesting projects in the North of Sonora are:
1. Amalia Project
2. Veta Verde Project
The Amalia Project is the one that is mentioned in the Mexican Federal Complaint that was presented to the ICC-International Court of Arbitration.
This project comprises a known mineralized structure at least 800 meters in length open to the south and the west and open in depth. There´s a shaft that has 30 meters in depth and the local miners claim that it still shows considerable mineralization.
The geology of the Amalia Project has striking similarities with the La Colorada Mine. The values of the assay results from this property are shown below:
SAMPLE Recvd Wt. Ag Au Cu
DESCRIPTION Kg ppm ppm Ppm
AM12-1 2.59 23. 12.5 340
AM12-2 1.99 18.4 >25.0 164
AM12-3 2.14 8.19 6.8 97.4
AM12-4 1.7 1.8 0.2 17.4
AM12-5 0.97 2.42 1.3 56.4
AM12-6 2.05 0.09 <0.2 55
AM12-7 0.98 0.11 <0.2 34.5
AM12-8 0.93 0.22 <0.2 144
Outcrops on the Veta Verde Project suggest the possibility of a medium sized Arizona style copper porphyry at depth. The Veta Verde Structural Zone has a 20-Meter width and several hundred meters in length, with oxide copper showings. The assay results from this property are shown below:
SAMPLE Recvd Wt. Ag Au Cu
DESCRIPTION Kg ppm ppm ppm
VV12-1 5.2 2.73 <0.2 1435
VV12-2 4.77 3.77 <0.2 4110
VV12-3 3.64 3.8 <0.2 4300
VV12-4 4.3 21.5 <0.2 4910
VV12-5 4.34 0.16 <0.2 47
VV12-6-A 5.8 6.58 <0.2 1915
VV12-6-B 4.1 19.65 <0.2 >10000
VV12-8 3.98 6.82 <0.2 5030
VV12-9 3.9 1.82 <0.2 4290
The Company believes these values might indicate the potential for a larger disseminated deposit at depth.
Gold
Gold has always been a valuable investment and as “inflation” has become an important factor to consider, we foresee a significant opportunity in 2022 as prices are projected to surge past $2,000 an ounce at the beginning of next year. As gold prices begin to trend upwards, investors will begin to flock to the haven of physical gold and mining companies producing & exploring for the ever-sought-after mineral.
On behalf of the Board,
TAMINO MINERALS, INC.
TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora.

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO
Tamino Minerals, Inc.
For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Pedro Villagran Garcia
Tamino Minerals, Inc.
+1 3072124657
