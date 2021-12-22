UNWTO bestows accolade upon MGTO’s Gastronomy Video New video ensues to manifest glamour of “tourism + gastronomy”

MACAU, December 22 - The promotional video created by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2021 – Preserving Macanese Cuisine”, was awarded in the category of “Tourism and the Decade of Action” for the Asia-Pacific Region in the 2021 UNWTO Tourism Video Competition. The accolade bespeaks strong recognition for the dedication and initiatives carried out by Macao in contributing to the advancement of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Commendation for endeavors to advance sustainable development

Macao was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017 and unfolded an array of promotional initiatives in line with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The awarded promotional video was released on the Sustainable Gastronomy Day, 18 June, in 2021. Titled “Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2021 – Preserving Macanese Cuisine”, the video features MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Chef of Macao Institute for Tourism Studies Educational Restaurant Hans Lee Rasmussen, Macanese Chefs Florita Alves and Otilia Novo, as well as students aspiring to become chefs, who shared their views on sustainable gastronomy and their take on how to keep Macanese cuisine relevant for future generations. The video can be viewed on the following website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/videogallery/1829.

The UNWTO Tourism Video Competition commends global destinations for their remarkable practices to advance sustainable development through the power of tourism. The video submissions were judged on the following criteria: creativity, protection and non-discrimination as well as benefits of tourism.

Spotlight newest gastronomy video for continuous promotion

In recent years, MGTO has made unreserved efforts to deepen the public’s awareness of the significance of sustainable gastronomy and promote Macanese gastronomy with the unswerving dedication to preservation of this unique culinary culture. A series of promotional videos as well multimedia materials were successively launched to manifest the glamour of “tourism + gastronomy” via different channels. MGTO spotlights another new video to promote Macao’s gastronomy. Macanese chef Ana Manhão Sou was invited to share her perspectives on Portuguese and Macanese cuisine as well as the origin of some signature dishes. The video is released on MGTO’s platforms on different social media such as Facebook, WeChat and YouTube as well as on the electronic screens at MGTO’s Tourist Information counters. The public can watch the video on the following website: https://youtu.be/DnZ500btmb8 (Chinese version).

Macanese gastronomy has been inscribed on the List of Macao’s Intangible Cultural Heritage since 2012 and was added to the 5th National List of Representative Items of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of China this June. Thanks to the ardent support of the trade, the SAR Government and the catering industry are joining hands to bring together creativity, gastronomy and excellent services to contribute to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.