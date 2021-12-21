Senate Bill 968 Printer's Number 1291

PENNSYLVANIA, December 21 - term shall not include an individual employed by an agency or

department of the Federal Government or an entity employed by

the Federal Government on a contract basis.

"Employer." An individual, partnership, association,

corporation, governmental body, or unit or agency of a

governmental body, or any other entity that withholds or is

required to withhold tax under section 316.1 of the Tax Reform

Code of 1971 from wages paid to an employee. The term shall not

include an agency or department of the Federal Government or an

entity employed by the Federal Government on a contract basis.

Section 3. Exemption for employees from mandates related to

COVID-19.

(a) Exemption process required.--An employer that requires

or is mandated to require vaccination for COVID-19 or its

variants for the employer's employees shall provide a specific

exemption process that complies with this act.

(b) Requirements.--An exemption process under subsection (a)

shall include options that allow an employee to provide either

of the following in lieu of proof of COVID-19 vaccination:

(1) A molecular diagnostic test result every two weeks

showing that the employee does not test positive for the

COVID-19 virus.

(2) Proof of immunity for the virus that causes COVID-19

or its variants, including, without limitation, the presence

of antibodies. Proof of immunity must be certified every

three months by a licensed health care provider.

(c) Testing.--The following shall apply:

(1) If multiple test processes are available to an

employee under subsection (b), an employee may choose which

test to take.

