Senate Bill 968 Printer's Number 1291
PENNSYLVANIA, December 21 - term shall not include an individual employed by an agency or
department of the Federal Government or an entity employed by
the Federal Government on a contract basis.
"Employer." An individual, partnership, association,
corporation, governmental body, or unit or agency of a
governmental body, or any other entity that withholds or is
required to withhold tax under section 316.1 of the Tax Reform
Code of 1971 from wages paid to an employee. The term shall not
include an agency or department of the Federal Government or an
entity employed by the Federal Government on a contract basis.
Section 3. Exemption for employees from mandates related to
COVID-19.
(a) Exemption process required.--An employer that requires
or is mandated to require vaccination for COVID-19 or its
variants for the employer's employees shall provide a specific
exemption process that complies with this act.
(b) Requirements.--An exemption process under subsection (a)
shall include options that allow an employee to provide either
of the following in lieu of proof of COVID-19 vaccination:
(1) A molecular diagnostic test result every two weeks
showing that the employee does not test positive for the
COVID-19 virus.
(2) Proof of immunity for the virus that causes COVID-19
or its variants, including, without limitation, the presence
of antibodies. Proof of immunity must be certified every
three months by a licensed health care provider.
(c) Testing.--The following shall apply:
(1) If multiple test processes are available to an
employee under subsection (b), an employee may choose which
test to take.
20210SB0968PN1291 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30