Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,814 in the last 365 days.

AEXA's Holographic Communication soon will be available for everyone

Family having Christmas dinner with holoported family member

Family with holoported member

#Holocat

At AEXA we are developing technology to make holographic communications real and accessible for everyone

Your body is not there, but your essence could be”
— JS

HOUSTON, TX, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At AEXA, holographic teleportation (holoportation) is already a reality.  On October 10, 2021, we performed the first off-world Holoportation using the Holowizard. It demonstrated that a physician at Mission Control could holoport himself to the International Space Station and interact with a crew member. This is just one of the great achievements of this technology. The applications are unlimited, from bringing a deployed warfighter “home” for dinner with their family to enabling a physician to remotely provide health care assistance.

Today, the world uses voice (1D) and video-conference (2D) to communicate.  AEXA envisions a future where holographic communications (3D) will be the new global standard by erasing communication barriers and providing a more intimate experience. The short-term goal is to offer these solutions to any individual without the need for special equipment (which is usually very expensive) and offer access to this technology for everyone. As a result, Aexa is launching a campaign to identify early adopters for beta testing and feedback about this amazing technology's best use.

The video shows a deployed family member holoporting himself with his family to enjoy a Christmas dinner and also capturing memories from that moment.

If interested in being at the forefront of this revolution, please apply! https://aexa.com/beta-testers/ or in social media #Aexa and #holoportation4every1

Karen Gress
Aexa Aerospace
+1 713-260-9624
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Holoportation dinner with holoported family member during Christmas

You just read:

AEXA's Holographic Communication soon will be available for everyone

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Emergency Services, Military Industry, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.