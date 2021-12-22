Something BIG YOGA, South Florida’s Largest FREE Outdoor Yoga Class, celebrates its 7th Year in Boca's Mizner Park.
Something BIG YOGA is a FREE New Year's Day yoga class led by renowned yoga teacher, Leslie Glickman, accompanied by international recording artist, DJ Drez.
Through promoting the practice of yoga, we elevate the community and through community we elevate the world!”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Year’s Day often creates moments of self-reflection and the chance to set intentions for the coming year. Leslie Glickman, along with her husband Andy Glickman and the dedicated Yoga Journey Studio team of teachers, staff and volunteers, plan to revolutionize New Year’s Day once again in South Florida for the event’s 7-year anniversary.
2500+ people are expected to roll out their yoga mats in the Mizner Park Amphitheater and possibly out into Mizner Park to participate in Something BIG YOGA! Aimed at elevating the community through connection, this FREE yoga class is accompanied by international recording artist, DJ Drez and streamed LIVE for global participation.
Something BIG YOGA features major sponsors, Ed Morse Automotive Group, Saint James Tea, Farmers Table, Healing Moments, ABBA Pure Performance Hair, plus several other participating wellness vendors. The Something BIG Yoga. Conscious Marketplace will provide FREE beverages from Saint James tea along with the latest and greatest yoga products and gifts for sale.
"Through promoting the practice of yoga, we elevate the community and through community we elevate the world!" - Leslie Glickman, Community Leader, Owner of YOGA JOURNEY STUDIO and founder of Something BIG Yoga
Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater - 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432
When: Saturday, January 1, 2022 - 10 AM – 2:30 PM
COVID Precautions: to keep everyone safe we ask that you are vaccinated OR have a negative test no earlier than 72 hour prior, OR have not been in contact with anyone with COVID or showing symptoms within 14 days prior. Let's help keep everyone healthy! Masks at this outdoor event are optional.
For additional information regarding Something BIG Yoga visit and/or register at SomethingBIGyoga.com
Leslie Glickman's mission is to create a global, mindful community, making yoga accessible to all who want to practice. Glickman has had a significant influence in South Florida's Yoga community having trained over 250 yoga teachers worldwide over the last 25 + years through the mindful methodology she pioneered. She believes in bringing yoga to those it normally wouldn't reach, through her 'Yoga in the Park' series. Every Saturday morning, Leslie leads a FREE community class that has grown from 40 people to an average 250-300 consistent yogis over the past seven years. This FREE practice is then live-streamed worldwide through her website yogajourney.com and has a following that spans across 36 US states and 22 countries! Leslie Glickman broadens her global reach by curating custom designed yoga retreats that include, yoga, music, culture and acts of service to incredible destinations such as Africa, Cuba, India, Italy, Costa Rica, Mexico, Bali, Spain & more.
