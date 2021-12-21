Strong Growth in Saskatchewan Manufacturing Sales

CANADA, December 21 - Released on December 21, 2021

53 Per Cent Year-Over-Year Increase Leads All Provinces

Saskatchewan's strong economic recovery continues with manufacturing sales increasing 53 per cent (seasonally adjusted) between October 2020 and October 2021, the highest year-over-year increase among all provinces.

"Saskatchewan has one of the top performing economies in the country," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government has built a competitive business environment which will ensure we continue to be leaders in our key sectors including energy, mining, agriculture, forestry, manufacturing and more."

Chemical manufacturing sales increased by 100 per cent between October 2020 and October 2021. Other subsectors that saw the largest increases during that time were wood product manufacturing (42 per cent), food manufacturing (40.6 per cent) and machinery manufacturing (35.7 per cent).

The new numbers released by Statistics Canada also show Saskatchewan's manufacturing sales increased 5.9 per cent in October 2021 compared to September 2021. This was the second highest month-to-month increase among all provinces.

In total, Saskatchewan's manufacturing sales in October were worth $1.8 billion.

