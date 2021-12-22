State disciplines health care providers-R21-29

For immediate release: December 21, 2021 (21-253)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In October 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of oversight and monitoring of agency affiliated counselor Ryan Leroy Poland (CG61052931).

Grays Harbor County

In September 2021 the secretary of health denied the application to practice as a home care aide of Amy Lu Thomas (HM61113985). Thomas was previously fired from working at an adult family home for being impaired by illicit drugs while at work.

King County

In August 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Johnny T. Stine for unlicensed practice of medicine. Stine allegedly administered a non-FDA approved COVID vaccine that he developed to patients, despite not possessing a medical license.

In September 2021 the secretary of health issued a cease-and-desist order to Hai Deng for unlicensed practice as a massage therapist and imposed a fine of $1,000. Deng provided massage services while employed as a massage therapist without a license.

In September 2021 the secretary of health issued a cease-and-desist order to Yali Guo for unlicensed practice as a massage therapist and imposed a fine of $1,000. Gou provided massage services while employed as a massage therapist without a license.

In October 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and desist-order to Nadia Umarov for unlicensed practice of nursing. Umarov allegedly misrepresented herself by claiming she was a licensed aesthetic injector and registered nurse on her Instagram page although she never held a registered nursing license.

In October 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program entered an agreement with Dr. Kristine Brecht and Aesthetic Rejuvenation and Spa by Dr. Brecht. Brecht agreed to permanently cease and desist from operating an ambulatory surgical facility and pay a fine of $20,000 within two years.

In October 2021 the Dental Commission entered an agreement with dentist Lance B. Timmerman (DE00008229). Timmerman must comply with the terms and conditions including unannounced audits for four years, pay a $20,000 fine and $8,000 in expenses to the commission, complete 29 hours of continuing education within 12 months, and remove any misleading and false information from his website.

In October 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Jessica Kathryn Whitehead (RN60574680) with unprofessional conduct for non-compliance with a substance use monitoring program.

In October 2021 the Dental Commission granted the reinstatement of the license of dental assistant Shamay Monique Haskin (D160058955).

In October 2021 the Dental Commission entered an agreement with dentist Prabhjot S. Sidhu (DE00010707). Sidhu must comply with the terms and conditions including unannounced audits for three years, retention of a practice monitor for one year or completion of an assessment and rehabilitation program, refunding of four patient’s expenses, and reimbursement to the commission in the amount of $6,000 for investigative and hearing expenses.

Kitsap County

In October 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Taressa Browning (NC60869297) with unprofessional conduct. Browning was convicted of extortion, malicious prosecution, criminal attempt, and two counts of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct in the Kitsap County Superior Court.

Okanogan County

In October the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Luke Aaron Richter (LP60702263) with unprofessional conduct for allegedly sleeping on the job and making false entries about his patient care.

Pierce County

In October 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged nursing assistant and home care aide Joseph Ndungu Njoroge (NA60795700, HM60814101) with unprofessional conduct. Njoroge allegedly misrepresented himself as a credentialed trainer and provided forged home care aide certificates to at least 10 people from whom he collected money.

In October 2021 the secretary of health terminated the probation condition of substance use disorder professional trainee Renee Michelle Cline (CO60971093).

In October 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Elizabeth Tracy Anderson (RN60136609) requiring her participation in a substance use monitoring program.

In October 2021 the Dental Commission withdrew charges against dental assistant Karla Garcia (D160689122).

Snohomish County

In September 2021 the Department of Health rescinded the mental health counselor license of Felix Reynold Neals (MC60485434) and placed his application for licensure to pending status. The department determined Neals’ application did not provide sufficient documentation of completing a required course of study.

In October 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Melvina Boachie Danquah (NA60294127) with unprofessional conduct for allegedly accepting $14,000 in payments from a patient and not repaying the funds.

Spokane County

In October 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the termination of oversight and monitoring for licensed practical nurse Kimberly Ann Allen (LP60308056).

In October 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Jeffrey Kenneth Marks (NC60475255) with unprofessional conduct. Marks was convicted of second-degree rape of a child in Pend Oreille County Superior Court.

In October 2021 the Substance Use Disorder, Agency Affiliated Counselor and the Nursing Assistant Programs entered an agreement with substance use disorder professional, agency affiliated counselor and certified nursing assistant Larry Gene Howard (CG60854071, CP60506174, NA60852767). Howard’s license as an agency affiliated counselor was placed on probation for four years, and he must pay a fine of $1,000 and complete 8 hours of continuing education in six months. Howard’s license as a registered nursing assistant is indefinitely suspended unless he completes the terms for reinstatement.