December 21, 2021

With inclement weather expected to cause icy roads and hazardous driving conditions, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to open at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, December 22, 2021:

“With both snow and sleet predicted for tomorrow, we are expecting icy roads and dangerous driving conditions across much of Maine,” said Governor Mills. “I urge all Maine people to avoid driving until the roads are safe and, if you have to be on the road, drive slowly and cautiously for the sake of road crews and first responders working to keep us all safe.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday for portions of southwest and western Maine which are expected to see accumulations of snow and ice. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous to drivers.