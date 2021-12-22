Proceeds from The Cannata Report's Gala Supports Research by Rachel Rosenstein, M.D., Ph.D., John Theurer Cancer Center
Pictured left to right: Frank Cannata, Nancy Kennedy, director of Development, John Theurer Cancer Center, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, CJ Cannata, Rachel Rosenstein, M.D. and Carol Cannata.
The Cannata Report, the intelligence resource for business technology and imaging solutions resellers, raised $152,000 at its Annual Awards & Charities Gala.
We remain dedicated to our support of Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation and are honored to support the tremendously important research that Dr. Rosenstein is spearheading.”HAMBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannata Report, the intelligence resource for business technology and imaging solutions resellers, is pleased to announce that it raised $152,000 at its annual Awards & Charities Gala, held on November 4, to benefit the crucial research conducted at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation and Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center. To date, The Cannata Report has raised approximately $1.3 million for Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation.
— CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Report
The funds raised at this year’s gala will support research conducted by Rachel Rosenstein, M.D., Ph.D., associate member of Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation and an assistant professor of Internal Medicine in the Dermatology Division at Hackensack University Medical Center. Dr. Rosenstein is researching chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), a condition that can occur after an allogeneic bone marrow transplant when transplanted donor cells (graft) perceive the patient’s body (host) as foreign and attack the patient’s tissue. Dr. Rosenstein is currently conducting studies to analyze the expression profiles of individual cells within skin from patients with GVHD.
“We are so delighted to once again receive the proceeds from The Cannata Report’s annual gala to support important research at John Theurer Cancer Center,” said Nancy K. Kennedy, director of Development, John Theurer Cancer Center, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “Dr. Rosenstein is making incredible strides in her innovative research that will impact patients for years to come. We sincerely appreciate CJ and Frank Cannata’s consistent support and thank The Cannata Report for its continued show of generosity.”
An ardent supporter of Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation since 2013, The Cannata Report made its first donation in partnership with the V Foundation and has directly donated proceeds from its annual gala to benefit cancer research and patient care at Tackle Kids Cancer, the philanthropic initiative of Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health Children’s Cancer Institute, and John Theurer Cancer Center through memorial endowments.
“Each year, when planning our anniversary gala, we hope to raise funds that will help make a difference,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Report. “We remain dedicated to our support of Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation and are honored to support the tremendously important research that Dr. Rosenstein is spearheading. If this research proves to be successful, it will lead to effective therapeutics and could prove to be transformational.”
"Dr. Rosenstein is a promising physician-scientist, and we expect her laboratory and clinical work to improve the lives of many, many patients in the years to come," said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, chief research officer and president of the Northern Region of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We congratulate The Cannata Report on a successful gala and know that their proceeds will benefit incredibly worthy research.”
The Cannata Report honors excellence in the imaging and office technology industry at its annual charity event. At this year’s gala, sponsored by Hytec Dealer Services and ConnectWise, The Cannata Report bestowed a special award to its founder, Frank G. Cannata, to pay tribute to his charitable contributions. From now on, the Frank G. Cannata Philanthropy Award will be given to honor a member of the office technology industry who emulates Cannata’s dedication to charitable endeavors.
ABOUT THE CANNATA REPORT
Since its launch in 1982, The Cannata Report has been the leading intelligence resource for imaging reseller principals and senior executives within the business technology, managed services, and imaging industry. Forward-thinking analysis and thought leadership complement in-depth coverage of a wide range of topics, including professional services, workflow solutions, IT management, office products, production, industrial print, supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, breaking news, market trends, and more.
ABOUT JOHN THEURER CANCER CENTER HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey's best cancer center, as recognized by U.S. News & World Report. As a premier cancer center in the State we are also the largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screening, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 16 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. John Theurer Cancer Center is part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI designated comprehensive cancer center. Housed within a 775-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org
Cathy O'Brien
The Cannata Report
cobrien@cannatareport.com