FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: December 21, 2021

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Senator Roberto Casas

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, former Senator Roberto Casas passed away at age 90. Casas was born in Cuba and served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1982 until 1988 where he represented parts of Dade County. During his tenure in the Florida House, he served as chair of the Juvenile Justice, Regulated Industries, Transportation, and Fiscal Policy Committees. Following his time in the Florida House, Casas was elected to the Florida Senate in 1988 and served until 2000. He served as President Pro Tempore from 1996 until 1998. He will be remembered as a true patriot and public servant.

To honor the memory of former Senator Roberto Casas and his service to our state and country, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami, Florida, the City Hall of Hialeah, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

###