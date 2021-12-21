Submit Release
Plan now for upcoming MAC training

Manure applicator training begins in January for commercial and confinement site applicators.

Commercial manure applicators can fulfill annual training and certification requirements at most county Extension and Outreach offices, on Jan. 6. Most locations offer training from 9 a.m. to noon. Please pre-register at your county office by Dec. 30.

The two-hour training for confinement Site Applicator training begins in January and continues through late February. Most county Extension offices offer training, but you must preregister.

Dry and solid manure handlers can pick from six training sessions in February, which meet the requirements for both commercial and confinement manure applicators. Sessions begin at 1 p.m. and preregistration is required.

Those unable to attend a scheduled session can:

Find out more about manure applicator certification on DNR’s animal feeding operations webpages.

