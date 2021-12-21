Reminder: Joint Fee Advisory Group Meeting on January 5, 2022

Please join us on January 5, 2022, to review and provide comment on the draft Air Quality Bureau budget for the next state fiscal year (July 2022 - June 2023). This is the annual fee advisory group meeting for the asbestos, construction permit, and operating permit advisory groups. The meeting will begin at 1PM and will be held via Zoom. To register for the meeting, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZEkduipqT0pGNW-A4xhVII8PkrW_ lqehTVw.

The agenda and meeting materials are available on the Public Participation website under Meetings – Fee Advisory Groups. The Public Participation website can be accessed by going to https://iowadnr.gov/air, clicking on the Public Participation title on the left menu, and scrolling to Meetings - Fee Advisory Groups. Please contact Wendy Walker at Wendy.Walker@dnr.iowa.gov with any questions or concerns.

Individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency are encouraged to participate in all DNR activities, including submitting public comments. If a reasonable accommodation or language services are needed to participate, contact the Air Quality Bureau staff member listed or Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942 in advance to advise them of your specific needs. DNR’s language access and disability nondiscrimination plans are available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/Environmental-Justice.