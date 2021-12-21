Trout survey prize winners announced
BOONE - The recently completed 2021 Iowa Trout Angler Survey received more than 4,100 responses, from which 10 names were drawn for prizes.
Prizes were provided by JAX Outdoor Gear, of Ames and Scheels stores in West Des Moines and Cedar Falls.
The following individuals received prizes.
- Christopher Schulz, of Denison, fishing tackle package from JAX
- Stuart Ballinger, of Cedar Rapids, won a $50 Scheels gift card
- Lindsey Tournier, of Adel, won a $50 Scheels gift card
- Cody Freeman, of Fairfield, won a $50 Scheels gift card
- Neal Hurlbutt, of Conrad, won a $50 Scheels gift card
- Todd Mikkelsen, of Dike, won a $50 Scheels gift card
- Zachary Barry, of North Liberty, won a $50 Scheels gift card
- Timothy Luloff, of Winterset, won a $50 Scheels gift card
- Frederick Burr, of Des Moines, won a $50 Scheels gift card
- Bryon Tack, of Urbandale, won a $50 Scheels gift card