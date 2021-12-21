Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,990 in the last 365 days.

Trout survey prize winners announced

BOONE - The recently completed 2021 Iowa Trout Angler Survey received more than 4,100 responses, from which 10 names were drawn for prizes.

Prizes were provided by JAX Outdoor Gear, of Ames and Scheels stores in West Des Moines and Cedar Falls.

The following individuals received prizes.

  • Christopher Schulz, of Denison, fishing tackle package from JAX
  • Stuart Ballinger, of Cedar Rapids, won a $50 Scheels gift card
  • Lindsey Tournier, of Adel, won a $50 Scheels gift card
  • Cody Freeman, of Fairfield, won a $50 Scheels gift card
  • Neal Hurlbutt, of Conrad, won a $50 Scheels gift card
  • Todd Mikkelsen, of Dike, won a $50 Scheels gift card
  • Zachary Barry, of North Liberty, won a $50 Scheels gift card
  • Timothy Luloff, of Winterset, won a $50 Scheels gift card
  • Frederick Burr, of Des Moines, won a $50 Scheels gift card
  • Bryon Tack, of Urbandale, won a $50 Scheels gift card

You just read:

Trout survey prize winners announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.