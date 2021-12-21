Submit Release
Waterloo Property Management Firm Encourages Students to Give Back

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 600 students living at Schembri Property Management properties engaged in giving back to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region this year. This past year has been a struggle for many people. Community resources, such as the Food Bank, are feeling overwhelmed and need more help. This is why Schembri Property Management decided to go beyond its regular charitable events. The Waterloo-based property management firm wanted to not just give back to their community, but wanted to help engage the community and raise awareness to encourage other donations.

"We felt that not only is it important to help the food bank, but to spread awareness to our tenants and try and engage community members and our students to give back too," says Jannica Dela Paz, a property manager at Schembri Property Management. "Many people are unaware that their local food bank needs help. Even if we all just give a little, we can help a lot. We also decided to give a bonus incentive to our students. Bring in a food item, and we will enter you in a draw to win $200. This helped raise awareness for the need to give back, no matter how big or small, to people who need our help."

THE FOOD BANK OF WATERLOO REGION
The need for emergency food assistance is on the rise in our community. Last year, 34,620 people – 35% of whom are kids – struggled to put food on the table. And that number is only expected to increase as it becomes more difficult to afford the basic necessities, like housing and groceries.

Did you know that every $1 you give fills 3 plates with fresh and healthy food for a hungry person?

You can make a donation directly to the Food Bank at https://www.thefoodbank.ca/holiday/

SCHEMBRI PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
At Schembri Property Management, we provide affordable student housing for off-campus students. Our apartments are close to all amenities and bus routes. We are a home away from home for students at the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, and Conestoga College. We dedicate ourselves to providing quality, worry-free, safe, and affordable student housing rentals.

Jesse Hutchinson
Schembri Group of Companies
email us here

Waterloo Property Management Firm Encourages Students to Give Back

