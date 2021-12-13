UNIQUE HOLIDAY EVENT FOR FAMILIES WITH SPECIAL NEEDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Families with children, teens, and adults on the Autism Spectrum or with other special needs are invited to bring their entire family to a special Drive-Thru Sensitive Santa event! The Ninth Annual Autism Live Sensitive Santa Event will take place on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 10 am - 4 pm at The Ed Asner Family Center, 7915 Lindley Ave in Reseda, California. Participants will enjoy a brief drive-thru experience with a Covid safe wave to Santa! Special wrapped toys will be given to participants and their siblings, while supplies last.
Spending time with Santa can be a challenge for individuals with autism spectrum disorder and other special needs, even when social distancing isn’t a factor, and these days it can be an even bigger challenge. It can be hard on the entire family. Shannon Penrod, host of Autism Live and the mother of a child diagnosed with autism comments: “It’s important for all of our kids to have access to the things that make the holidays special. This year we are excited to partner with the Ed Asner Family Center for a unique event that we hope will put a smile on everyone’s face.”
“To partner with Autism Live is a natural fit for us. We share a unified goal of bringing the community together and promoting health and well-being. It has been a difficult time for everyone and to bring joy to children and their parents during this time of need is something we are proud to be a part of,” says Navah Paskowitz Asner, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Ed Asner Family Center.
The high-quality toys featured in this year's event were donated by top toy companies featured in the 2021 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide. The toy award winners were chosen because they are not only fun to play with but are geared to help children, teens, and adults on the spectrum build skills and make progress toward achieving their goals. Some of the manufacturers generously donating toys include Ann Williams®, PlayMonster®, Osmo®, Distroller®, Mudpuppy®, Go Chuckle®, Fun in Motion®, PopOhVer®, Salus Brands®, Wrebbit 3D®, and Lux Blox®.
The event is FREE; however, registration is required and tickets are required on the day of the event. Families can register by visiting: https://sensitivesanta2021.eventbrite.com
The CDC estimates that 1 in 26 children in the state of California is on the autism spectrum. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges.
ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:
The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) is an all-encompassing resource dedicated to helping ‘differently-abled’ individuals (and their families) with Autism, developmental delays, and all types of special needs. The Ed Asner Family Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner, whose mission is to be a one-stop-shop for those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Catering not only to the individual but to the whole family, the Center acts as an oasis of balance and thought, of interaction and education. Additionally, the Center offers mental health services and arts and career advancement classes like cooking classes, yoga, acting, improv and more! These classes set out to help promote self-confidence and balance.
Official Website: http://teafc.org/wonderful
Facebook: www.facebook.com/edasnerfamilycenter
Twitter: www.twitter.com/edasnercenter
Instagram: www.instagram.com/edasnerfamilycenter
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@edasnerfamilycenter
ABOUT AUTISM LIVE:
Autism Live is the #1 rated Autism Podcast and is now part of the new Autism Network. Interviews with experts, breaking news, and resource-packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade-long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Monday – Friday on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
Official Website: www.Autism-Live.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AutismLive
Twitter: www.twitter.com/AutismLiveShow
Instagram: www.instagram.com/AutismLive
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@autismlive
Autism Network
Ed Asner Speaks about The Ed Asner Family Center