Kixie PowerCall Named FrontRunner for Small Business Phone Systems Software
SANTA MONICA, CALIF., USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kixie announced today it was named a FrontRunner for Small Business Phone Systems software by Software Advice. FrontRunners is designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them.
Among reviewers, Kixie was the number one choice for both Usability and Customer Satisfaction.
“We are proud to be leading the Small Business Phone Systems software category, and grateful to all of our loyal customers for choosing our service and rating us so highly,” said Kixie Head of Marketing Andreas Diwing. “At Kixie, we are continually looking for new ways to improve our offerings and exceed customer expectations, and it is an honor to be recognized for our dedicated efforts.”
Click here to see the grid report and more information on Kixie’s FrontRunner ranking.
FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings for small businesses. FrontRunners for Small Business Phone Systems software is available at https://www.softwareadvice.com/voip/small-business-comparison/#top-products
About Kixie
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot and other leading CRMs. Kixie also integrates with other sales tech and productivity tools, including Slack, Gong, and Zapier.
The Kixie platform also includes:
● PowerCall sales dialer
● ConnectionBoost
● Inbound / outbound call center solutions
● Analytics and reporting
● Sales coaching features
● International local presence
● 2-way business text messaging
● API and webhook access for powerful custom integrations
With Kixie, sales teams have the power to achieve their most ambitious goals. It's better sales, made simple.
Try for free at www.kixie.com.
Required disclaimer: FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.
Jasper Benson-Sulzer
