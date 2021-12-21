Press Releases

Governor Lamont, Congressman Courtney, and Mayor Passero Applaud Final Approval To Proceed in State Pier Redevelopment Project

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont, Congressman Joe Courtney, and Mayor Michael Passero today are applauding the Connecticut Port Authority Board of Directors for issuing a notice to proceed to its construction manager to begin permitted dredging activities as part of the State Pier Improvement Project in New London.

“This project positions New London to become the premier commercial east coast hub for the offshore wind sector,” Governor Lamont said. “Connecticut remains a leader in the transition to renewable energy and the fight against climate change. This exciting opportunity was enabled by the efforts of the Connecticut Port Authority and remains supported by a project management team composed of leadership and staff from our administration. The local investment, job growth, and development opportunities associated with this project are real, as evidenced by the Economic Development Administration’s recent announcement of a competitive grant award supporting the offshore wind supply chain to the South Eastern Connecticut Enterprise Region. I am proud to see this project advancing, and I am especially proud of our private sector partners working with us to make this project a reality.”

“Today’s milestone will start the physical transformation of State Pier that will connect New London to our nation’s burgeoning new green economy, which will be at the center of growth in the 21st Century,” Congressman Joe Courtney said. “Today’s announcement is the result of years of work and collaboration to modify and improve the configuration of the pier, as well as its financial contribution to the City of New London, so that it will now co-exist with the city, the maritime economy, and rail infrastructure in a fair and equitable manner. At the national level, this project is a posterchild example of how the federal renewable energy tax credits – which were extended in December 2020 – can stimulate private investment in the offshore wind energy sector. That incentive, along with Governor Lamont’s stalwart involvement and Mayor Passero’s tenacious efforts to make sure New London will share in this new opportunity, is what’s helped bring us to this point today.”

“The recent decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers represents an exciting step forward to finally getting this State Pier project off the ground and creating a significant economic development opportunity for New London,” Mayor Passero said. “Our city may not be large, but it has always played a major role in Connecticut, punching above its weight, and now the eyes of the world will be on our city as we become a hub for the production of technology to support renewable energy. I thank Governor Ned Lamont and Congressman Joe Courtney for their partnership and ensuring New London had a seat at the table throughout this entire process.”