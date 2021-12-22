DURATION MEDIA ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF UNITED STATES PATENT FOR SECONDARY DIGITAL AUCTION AD TECHNOLOGY
Recognition by the U.S. Patent Office confirms the uniqueness of the Duration Media technology solution
We are thrilled that our vision and substantial investment in building this proprietary viewable ad tech solution has been recognized as a unique technology and awarded a U.S. Patent.”NEW YORK, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duration Media announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,195,210 to Duration Media LLC.
“Our innovative advertising technology has demonstrated the ability to find, mine and monetize ONLY highly viewable ad impressions for digital publishers. This unique ad tech solution substantially increases highly valuable, viewable ad inventory for website publishers, while simultaneously providing buyers of digital advertising the opportunity to bid only on highly viewable ads that will appear on premium publisher websites. We are thrilled that our vision and substantial investment in building this proprietary viewable ad tech solution has been recognized as a unique technology and awarded a U.S. Patent,” said Andy Batkin, CEO of Duration Media.
“Duration Media’s proprietary secondary auction technology enables publishers to monetize an incremental supply of viewable advertising inventory via a secondary auction when an advertising slot’s viewability is recognized in real time, and remains visible for a predetermined period of time,” continued Batkin.
“The recognition by the U.S. Patent Office issuing this patent validates the uniqueness of the Duration Media technology solution for one of the digital advertising industry’s most vexing problems The poor viewability of digital advertising across the entire ecosystem has been seen by advertisers as a serious issue, and one that has plagued the media industry since the beginning of digital advertising. Duration’s innovation clearly is a giant step forward for both publishers and advertisers alike,” concluded Batkin.
More About Duration Media’s Revenue Generation Solutions
As we are focused on ONLY delivering HIGHLY viewable ad impressions to the market, Duration Media can assist premium publishers to increase their revenue regardless of how a highly viewable ad is delivered to the page. Duration Media offers three revenue generation solutions with easy to implement ad tech:
1) VaaS™ - Viewability as a Service™
Duration Media’s patented ad tech can provide publishers an increased number of highly viewable ad impressions for their own demand with VaaS™. VaaS™ identifies ad units that are in view in real-time, then initiates a second auction with the publisher’s own demand partners rather than Duration Media’s multiple demand sources. The publisher gains many benefits including increased viewability, reduction of waste and higher CPMs.
2) The Duration Media Highly Viewable Ad Exchange
Over 450 premium publishers worldwide have benefited from our ability to find, mine and monetize ONLY highly viewable ad impressions. This unique ad tech solution substantially increases highly valuable, viewable ad inventory for website publishers, while simultaneously providing our multiple demand sources the opportunity to bid only on highly viewable ads that will appear on premium publisher websites. These high value impressions are only available through our unique Supply Path and are sold through Duration Media’s Google Ad Manager. Third party research from Jounce Media, the Supply Path authority, confirms that Duration Media’s supply of impressions consistently exceeds viewability of 80%. In addition, Jounce Media certifies that Duration Media is only one of a handful of the top 1000 sellers with a demand index over 100%. As an example, one of Duration's media and entertainment clients receives an incremental supply increase of 7.6% from the technology while Duration Media delivers 13.5% of their demand, achieving an index of 167%. This clear demonstration that bidders’ algorithms consistently over-index their buys with Duration Media underscores the consistently high value of Duration’s sell-side “seat."
3) Duration Media Prebid Adapter
For those publishers who have created their own method of curating highly viewable ad impressions meeting our stringent viewability standard of 80%+ viewability, Duration Media is able to be a bidder for those impressions through the download of the Duration Media Prebid adapter.
ABOUT DURATION MEDIA:
Duration Media is the industry leader in providing fraud free, brand safe, highly viewable premium ad inventory.
Duration Media provides premium web publishers with a world-class business solution that increases digital advertising inventory and revenues by 21-100 percent. Advertisers receive the opportunity to purchase highly valuable impressions in the Duration Media Highly Viewable Marketplace that consists of billions of viewable impressions that are served in premium website environments. The company’s VaaS™ technology was built from the ground up in 2020, rapidly becoming a vital contributor to the bottom lines of the more than 450 premium publisher websites that adopted Duration Media’s AdTech solution.
Duration Media was formed in 2018 by three experienced digital media executives whose primary goals were to address some of the industry’s most challenging problems, namely poor viewability of advertising resulting in advertiser dissatisfaction, leading to the loss of ad revenues for publishers.
Duration Media has a global presence in New York, London, Los Angeles, Paris, Latin America, and Miami. The company has been a finalist in many of the digital media industry’s most prestigious awards and was named as one of seventy Programmatic Power Players by AdExchanger in 2021.
