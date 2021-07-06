Duration Media Named to AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players List

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Duration Media, the digital industry’s leading ad-tech revenue company for web publishers, has been named to AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list.

Duration allows us to monetize impressions we otherwise would not have been able to, immediately creating pure incremental revenue. Duration has been a great extension of our existing ad stack.”
— A Duration Media Premium Publisher
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duration Media, the digital publishing industry’s leading ad-tech revenue company for premium web publishers, has been named to AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list.

Launched in 2018, Duration Media has already onboarded more than 500 premium web publisher customers worldwide. These publishers benefit from VaaS™ - Viewability as a Service™, Duration’s proprietary technology which enables them to realize a 48.6% increase in highly viewable ad inventory and a 20-40% increase in incremental ad revenue.

“We are incredibly honored to have Duration Media included on this prestigious list, said Andy Batkin, CEO of Duration Media. This completes a trifecta of recognition this year for Duration Media. Earlier this year, The Drum Awards recognized Duration Media as a finalist in the Best Sell Side Platform and Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading categories, and most recently the Digiday Media Awards recognized Duration Media as a finalist in the Best Publisher Platform category. I believe this statement from one of our customers in the AdExchanger announcement may highlight our value even better than I can: “Duration allows us to monetize impressions we otherwise would not have been able to, immediately creating pure incremental revenue. Duration has been a great extension of our existing ad stack.”

AdExchanger’s Programmatic Power Players were chosen from hundreds of submissions received from across the world and evaluated by editors for the strength and breadth of each business’s offerings, documented case studies and client references. See the full list.

ANDREW BATKIN
Duration Media
+1 310-404-7005
email us here

