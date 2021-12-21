7E Wellness Wraps Up 2021 with “12 Days of Christmas” Campaign
I hope that our current customers and microcurrent fans at large will take advantage of this promotion. We wanted to ensure that everyone could get the gift they wanted, plus a little something extra.”CARSLBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microcurrent devices are at the top of many Christmas lists this year, especially for fans of skincare and anti-aging. Luckily for that group, category leader 7E Wellness is wrapping up 2021 with one of their biggest sales ever. Since December 11th, they have been sharing various deals and value savings with their audience, launching a new offer every 72 hours - and it seems as if they have saved the best for last.
7E has announced a sitewide 50% off promotion for all devices and bundles. This means that everything, from their consumer to professional devices, comes with a half price addition of equal or lesser value. “I hope that our current customers and microcurrent fans at large will take advantage of this promotion,” says founder Pooja Johari. “We wanted to ensure that everyone could get the gift they wanted, plus a little something extra.”
At-home consumers familiar with the brand will likely take advantage of the QT+ and Mini offers, two of 7E’s marquee products. “The QT+ is our newest offering and is an iteration on the previous version,” Pooja says. “Now you can get the same portable device that was so loved, without the need for the pairing app.” Arguably the most popular device, however, will be the MyoLift Mini. This professional grade consumer product has been a bestseller throughout the year and continues to garner a large amount of attention from buyers - given the promotion, 7E expects that to continue through Christmas.
As always, 7E is also rewarding the esthetician market, offering the same savings on their professional line of products. Both MyoLift 600 and MyoLift MD, two of the most popular microcurrent devices used in spa and treatment settings, are available for those looking to take their business to the next level in 2022. “Estheticians are such an important part of what we do here at 7E Wellness.” Pooja says “It was important to me that we give them the opportunity to stock up on the items they need before the year is out.”
Unwilling to rest on the success of a banner year, 7E Wellness is poised to hit the ground running on January 1st. “While we’re very happy with what we’ve accomplished over the last 12 months, we are setting our sights on the future and look forward to continuing our mission in the new year.” Pooja noted. To stay up to date on their upcoming promotions, current campaign and all things microcurrent, visit 7EWellness.com.
