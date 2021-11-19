Submit Release
7E Wellness Announces 25% Off Site-Wide Black Friday Campaign

The microcurrent leader plans to offer some of their steepest discounts to date.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microcurrent leader 7E Wellness has officially announced their Black Friday campaign, and it's poised to be a must for skincare enthusiasts nationwide. For the first time, they are discounting their entire product line and bundles.

On the at-home consumer side, some of their most popular products have been paired with complimentary accessories. Specifically, the MyoLift QT+ and MyoLift Mini, two of 7E's most popular microcurrent devices, will be bundled with a wide array of attachments and serums to offer a complete at-home beauty solution. The QT+ is $75 off and the Mini is $67 off. "I'm so excited to share these Black Friday discounts with our existing customers and microcurrent newbies." founder Pooja Johari said. "It's one of our most aggressive discount campaigns to date, and I hope that we get to introduce our device line to even more skincare enthusiasts."

While consumers are certainly getting historic savings, estheticians are going to be the ones who will experience the deepest discounts. The 7E Black Friday campaign extends to their professional line of products. For example, the MyoLift 600 Luxe Gift Set includes the device, Korean Sheet Masks, attachments and serums, and will be $731 off. But the crown jewel of the product line, the MyoLift MD, is by far the steepest discount ever offered by the company at $1,512 off its normal price of $6,050.

In the coming days, 7E Wellness will officially launch the discount campaign; it's currently set to go live on November 23rd. To learn more about their Black Friday offerings and the company in general, be sure to visit 7EWellness.com. Publications interested in more information can reach out directly to the press representative (listing above).
7E Wellness is a leader in the microcurrent skincare space, developing devices, attachments and accessories for both consumer and professional use. In the past few years, they have become a top brand for at-home customers and estheticians. To learn more, visit 7EWellness.com.

