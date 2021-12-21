General Data Partners with Silent Partner Technologies

New partnership combines Silent Partner Technologies’ RFID/IOT solutions portfolio with General Data’s labeling, data capture, and service expertise

CINCINNATI, OH, US, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General Data Company, Inc., a leading manufacturer and provider of labeling, packaging, barcode identification, data management and equipment service products and solutions, has announced a new strategic partnership with Silent Partner Technologies of Tampa, FL, a developer and integrator of RFID asset and inventory management solutions.

Silent Partner Technologies combines their expertise in RFID technology with their program development proficiency and suite of integration tools to solve asset and inventory management issues for large and small organizations. General Data is now authorized to sell and service their full line of passive and active RFID technology solutions to their existing customers, as well as new customers and markets.

“We are truly looking forward to bringing Silent Partner Technologies’ proven RFID platform to our customers, as well as using it as a catalyst for gaining access to new markets, including the First Responder industry,” stated Grant Grooms, General Data’s Vice-President of Industrial Sales. “Silent Partner Technologies’ RFID experience and deployment history brings an additional turn-key solution to our portfolio, and their extensive RFID experience perfectly complements our decades of experience and our current product and service offerings.”

For customers, the benefits of this new partnership include:

- Comprehensive RFID-based tracking and management solutions that include hardware, software and service.

- A team-based approach to solving complex identification and tracking challenges for extreme temperatures and conditions, outdoor environments, clean rooms, and government or customer compliance mandates.

- Silent Partner Technologies’ 15+ years of comprehensive RFID/IOT expertise, uniquely combined with General Data’s 20+ years of experience with labeling, printing, data capture, integration and service expertise.

- Access to experts with advanced certifications in RFID, labeling, data capture and equipment service who can provide premium technical guidance, products and resources both before and after the sale.

"We're very excited about this partnership," said Ted Kostis, President of Silent Partner Technologies. "To be gaining General Data’s reach, expertise, and, most importantly, their longevity within the data collection and identification industries will go a long way in the ongoing expansion of RFID—especially within the state and local government and manufacturing sectors."

About General Data Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Cincinnati OH, General Data’s labeling, coating, packaging, identification, printing, tracking, and printer service solutions enable companies in diverse industries to streamline operations, improve process visibility, strengthen customer relationships and elevate their brand. General Data has manufacturing, sales and service locations throughout the US.

About Silent Partner Technologies

Silent Partner Technologies, a Tampa, FL-based company, develops, manufactures, and implements leading-edge GPS, RFID, barcode asset, inventory, and fleet management solutions. Silent Partner Technologies provides best-in-class RFID and barcode technologies using off-the-shelf and purpose-built hardware across multiple industries. Their extensive experience includes providing passive RFID technology for tracking military training simulation hardware, medical supplies for Fire/EMS, state and local government asset tracking, as well as advanced active long-range RFID and GPS technology for various industries.

###