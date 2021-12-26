Equator Launches the 20 inch-Built In Induction Cooktop with unmatched precision

Built in 4 Burner Induction Cooktop

The new BIC 202 20” Built-in Induction Cooktop is the ultimate cooking solution for high performance and precision

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, the leading innovator of energy efficient and time-saving appliances, released the Equator BIC 202, 20'' Built-in 2-Burner Induction Cooktop. Designed with a magnetic field below the glass, the cooktop transfers energy directly to the cookware without losing any heat. As a result, this induction cooktop is more efficient than traditional gas or electric coil stove tops. Additionally, since the induction cooktop uses clean energy, it completely eliminates the release of toxins like with gas stoves.

In addition to eliminating toxins, what makes the 4-Burner Induction Cooktop a much safer cooking experience is that the burners only heat up when they come in contact with magnetic cookware. When the cookware is removed, the burners automatically turn off after a short 10 seconds, helping eliminate potential burn accidents. Additionally, the residual heat indicator light warns those nearby if the surface is still hot and automatically turns off when the cooktop is safe to touch.

Each burner comes with independent touch controls located directly on the smooth and sleek cooktop, providing flexibility for small and large meals. Also contributing to flexibility in the kitchen is the cooktop's 1-99 minute timer that helps the chef keep track of cook times and the power boost function, perfect for boiling water in less than two minutes. Thanks to the burn-resistant ceramic cooktop, post-mealtime cleanup is just a simple wipe.

The 20” Built-in 2-Burner Induction Cooktop is compatible with most magnetic-base cookware, such as iron, enamel-coated steel pots, and cast iron pots, making it possible for many to enjoy a cleaner, safer, and faster cooking experience. Backed by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty, the cooktop is available starting at MSRP $299 on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.