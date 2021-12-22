Will amazing lifelike multilingual video making AI avatars revolutionise work?

Guildhawk Voice avatar of David Clarke speaking in a multilingual video as his human twin is interviewed on television. Jurga Zilinskiene MBE, the software coding entrepreneur and CEO of Guildhawk uses her sensational avatar to make awesome multilingual videos Guildhawk Voice is a revolutionary AI powered technology that creates amazing lifelike avatars of humans to turn words into multilingual video

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine the time when an amazing lifelike avatars of colleagues join the payroll in businesses to make multilingual videos and speak with staff and customers in many languages .There is a global shortage of people with skills in medicine, healthcare, law, finance, education, science, coding and public safety. Everywhere, there is a shortage of people. Imagine now, a time when access to these trusted people is plentiful because they all have avatars they have trained to amplify their reach 10 times over.This revolution is not far away. The new Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies that will power the 4th Industrial Revolution are arriving right now and suddenly giving businesses super powers and an ironclad edge over competitors. With Guildhawk Aided and Guildhawk Voice , busy senior leaders who don't have time attend multiple conferences across the world or wait around in a film studio to make a short corporate video now have an awesome digital twin that steps in.This amazing technology allows the business to quickly make a professional video of the person speaking one or more languages in minutes without the hassle of travelling. It also frees the leader and staff to do more and helps the business achieve their Net Zero emission targets by travelling less.Doing more, saving more, and protecting Mother Earth too through digital transformation is compelling because organisations need to be competitive, profitable and sustainable. It is crucial that new AI technologies remain a force for good and the key to this is data integrity says David Clarke, Head of Integrity at Guildhawk and former Director of the United Kingdom's National Fraud Intelligence Bureau."Machine learning that powers AI is only as good as the data it's trained on. Guildhawk built an ultra-pure multilingual data lake to train their AI technologies and thus the results are magical", says Clarke.

Guildhawk Aided is a revolutionary AI machine translation technology powered by machine learning trained by Guildhawk's ultra-pure multilingual data lake