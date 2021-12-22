Will amazing lifelike multilingual video making AI avatars revolutionise work?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine the time when an amazing lifelike avatars of colleagues join the payroll in businesses to make multilingual videos and speak with staff and customers in many languages .

There is a global shortage of people with skills in medicine, healthcare, law, finance, education, science, coding and public safety. Everywhere, there is a shortage of people. Imagine now, a time when access to these trusted people is plentiful because they all have avatars they have trained to amplify their reach 10 times over.

This revolution is not far away. The new Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies that will power the 4th Industrial Revolution are arriving right now and suddenly giving businesses super powers and an ironclad edge over competitors. With Guildhawk Aided and Guildhawk Voice, busy senior leaders who don't have time attend multiple conferences across the world or wait around in a film studio to make a short corporate video now have an awesome digital twin that steps in.

This amazing technology allows the business to quickly make a professional video of the person speaking one or more languages in minutes without the hassle of travelling. It also frees the leader and staff to do more and helps the business achieve their Net Zero emission targets by travelling less.

Doing more, saving more, and protecting Mother Earth too through digital transformation is compelling because organisations need to be competitive, profitable and sustainable. It is crucial that new AI technologies remain a force for good and the key to this is data integrity says David Clarke, Head of Integrity at Guildhawk and former Director of the United Kingdom's National Fraud Intelligence Bureau.

"Machine learning that powers AI is only as good as the data it's trained on. Guildhawk built an ultra-pure multilingual data lake to train their AI technologies and thus the results are magical", says Clarke.

Guildhawk Aided is a revolutionary AI machine translation technology powered by machine learning trained by Guildhawk's ultra-pure multilingual data lake

Guildhawk exists to unite people through language and technology. Established in 2001, we are a Queens' Award winning international technology enabled language services and consultancy company. Being privately held, we are able to direct all our efforts to employing the most talented people in the world, developing new software and providing our clients with services tailored to their needs, not ours. We do this because we love to see others succeed and believe the world is better when we work together as one – for the greater good.

