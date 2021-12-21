Equator Transforms Cooking with Portable, Single-Burner Induction Cooktop

Single Burner Induction Cooktop

Take safe and portable induction-cooktop technology anywhere for serving up delicious meals that are ready in minutes.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances harnessed the power of induction cooking technology and convenient portability in its newest innovation, the 11” Portable Single Burner Induction Cooktop - PIC 100. The powerful cooper coil transfers heat directly to the cookware, making cooking fast and energy-efficient. Weighing only 6.5 pounds and designed with an elegant aluminum handle, this freestanding single-burner cooktop is the perfect cooking companion for smaller kitchens and tight RVs.

This single-burner cooktop has the same power as a full-range stove with six heat levels but takes up less space than a magazine and gets families to mealtime faster. Large pots up to 10"x10" fit comfortably on this cooktop and can boil six cups of water in less than two minutes, making it a powerful cooking companion for any novice or 5-star chef. And cleaning up after dinner is no longer the dreaded chore. One wipe is all it takes because the food will not burn or stick to the ceramic glass top.

The science behind the precise and energy-efficient heating technology is the electromagnets from the copper coil located under the durable glass surface. The electromagnets transfer directly to the cookware, resulting in zero heat loss and faster cook times. In addition, consumers are always in control with the sleek plus and minus temperature controls that stay visible even while cooking and easy-to-read digital LED display so consumers can easily see when they hit the perfect temperature.

This single burner portable cooktop is ideal for smaller spaces because it avoids potential accidents. The cooktop only recognizes magnetic cookware, and in the case of overheating or a power surge, the cooktop automatically shuts down to prevent damage or potential issues. These safety-first features plus laser-precise heat transferred directly to cookware is what makes this single-burner cooktop ideal for tight spaces.

The Equator Portable Single-Burner Induction Cooktop is available in five stylish colors: black, blue, copper, lilac, and silver. In addition, every cooktop comes with a convenient QR code that delivers the owner's manual and warranty information with just a phone scan. The Portable Single Burner Induction Cooktop is backed by Equator’s 1-year parts and labor warranty, it is available at MSRP $179 on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others and the brands website.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.