Satellite Industries, Restroom Manufacturer, Releases New Portable Restroom – ASPEN
Satellite Industries has completely redesigned the Aspen portable restroom, creating a brand new unit with enhanced exterior features and an all-new interior.
The newly redesigned Aspen portable restroom from Satellite Industries has been improved in nearly every way. Every internal component is brand new.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aspen standard-size portable restroom has been a staple in the sanitation industry for years. As such, Satellite Industries has spent the last two years refining the restroom, to make sure it’s the best possible quality for our customers. The result is the release of the new and improved portable restroom, designed to fit a large variety of job sites and requirements.
— Dean Carstens, Vice President of Sales
“The newly redesigned Aspen from Satellite Industries has been improved in nearly every way”, says Dean Carstens, Vice President of Sales. Carstens continues, “We saved some of the original visual design elements, to make the restroom feel more like the old Aspen, but every internal component is brand new. The new contemporary design is ideal for special events, but this restroom is tough enough to handle rough construction site jobs or large public events with heavy usage. You can stand out from the crowd with the new Aspen.”
Satellite notes that additional new features include, but are not limited to:
• Newly designed, durable roof with an increased weight capacity
• Rugged, large capacity drop tank with sloping lines to keep the tank top dry and clean
• Large splash resistant urinal
• Enhanced privacy molded-in vent screens
• Included coat hook
• Enclosed door springs and closure
• Large hover handle and hands-free latch
• Impact base
• New universal shelf
The new streamlined design gives the Aspen a sleek and modern feel, in a variety of colors. Satellite kept and improved the Aspen’s already unique elliptical shape to add durability, strength, and more interior room.
Satellite Industries would like to encourage customers and other sanitation industry professionals to join them at the 2022 WWETT Show and Convention in Indianapolis, IN, this February 21st-24th, to be among the first to see the new unit in person. Satellite will be in booth #3317 at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium.
Satellite Industries is a sanitation equipment manufacturer, in business since 1958. A family-owned company specializing in the design and manufacturing of portable restrooms and handwash stations, vacuum trucks, restroom trailers, and deodorizers. Satellite now provides products to portable restroom operators in over 120 countries around the world.
For more information about the Aspen, Satellite Industries, or to speak to a representative, please contact Satellite Industries.
Satelliteindustries.com | 800.883.1123 | information@satelliteindustries.com
