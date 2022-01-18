Satellite Industries to Exhibit at the 2022 WWETT Show in Indianapolis, Feb 21-24.
Satellite Industries is happy to announce their inclusion in the WWETT Show February 21st -24th, 2022, in booths #3317 & #3417. New products will be on display.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Industries is happy to announce their inclusion in the WWETT (Water and Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport) Show, February 21st to 24th, 2022. This trade show is for an entire industry of hard-working people who maintain our sewer and water infrastructure, properly treat and dispose of wastewater, keep water safe, and our environment healthy.
This year Satellite will be featuring its newest and most popular products in all divisions: Satellite Vacuum Trucks, Satellite Suites Restroom Trailers, Safe-T-Fresh Deodorizers & Cleaners, and their Portable Restrooms and Handwash Station manufacturing division. Attendees at the 2022 WWETT Show can expect to see a brand-new portable restroom model, several new innovations from the trucks department, and multiple new offers from the deodorizer division, to name a few.
Satellite encourages WWETT Show guests to visit them in Booth #3317 & Booth #3417, to see all their featured products, meet with in-person staff from their sales and manufacturing departments, learn about Satellites PRO PERKS rewards program, and much more! Attendees who visit Satellite’s booth can be among the first to hear of a “special announcement”, planned during the exhibit show floor hours.
The history of the WWETT Show begins in 1979 when a tiny, trimmed-down newspaper was developed and mailed to around 12,000 septic “pumpers” (portable restroom operation technicians) throughout the Midwest. That little paper consisted of a handful of advertisers, a few classified ads, some makeshift editorial, and a crudely-drawn comic of even cruder subject matter. That was the first edition of “The Midwest Pumper”.
By 1981 a conference had grown out of it – The Liquid Waste Hauler’s Equipment & Trade Show. It consisted of a few hundred attendees and couple dozen exhibitors. After over 30 years of success, the trade show had grown into one of the largest trade shows in the United States. In 2015, the Pumper & Cleaner Environmental Expo International was changed to the WWETT Show – the Water and Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show, to better represent the scope of the show.
Satellite has attended this convention for decades and is excited to be back in person in 2022. For more information on our Booth # 3317, or to contact Satellite Industries regarding their exhibits or the WWETT Show, please contact them at 1-800-883-1123, information@satelliteindustries.com, or visit them online at www.satelliteindustries.com.
